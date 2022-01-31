On a night when Woodrow Wilson honored one of its own, the Flying Eagles fell just short of conjuring some of that Armory magic.
With his team trailing by two in the final seconds, Elijah Redfern's layup bounced around but not in as the buzzer sounded and Class AA No. 8 Wyoming East defeated the Flying Eagles 46-44 Monday night.
Before the game, a ceremony was held to honor Woodrow Wilson Basketball Hall of Famer Henry Dickerson. The 1969 Woodrow graduate and former Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston) star was unable to attend, but Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold presented a key to the city to another former Woodrow Wilson sports great Chubby Hughes, accepting on his friend and teammate's behalf.
The event was capped with the presentation of Dickerson's Detroit Pistons jersey that will be displayed in the concourse of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. He played for the Pistons in 1976, and later the Atlanta Hawks, becoming the first Flying Eagle to play in the NBA.
After the presentation, the crowd — not nearly as big as the ones Dickerson played in front of — and the teams gave a standing ovation.
The ones who were there witnessed an exciting fourth quarter after a mostly pedestrian first three.
"We played a very good first half," Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks said. "I knew they were going to come out and give us their best punch there in the second half and they did just that."
The Flying Eagles, who snapped a seven-game losing streak Saturday with a 48-38 win over Oak Hill, trailed 27-14 at halftime but got back in it with a couple of spurts in the third quarter. In all, runs of 9-2 and 10-2 helped get Woodrow to within 35-33 going to the fourth.
The momentum carried on, and back-to-back 3-pointer by Redfern and freshman Brayden Hawthorne put Woodrow in the lead. Hawthorne was fouled on his and hit the free throw to make it 40-35.
The Warriors (7-4) did not wilt and scored eight of the game's next 10 points, including junior Garrett Mitchell's 3 to put his team back in front 43-42 with 1:45 to play. Mitchell seemed to hesitate on the deep shot but swished it in.
Woodrow took the lead again on Redfern's crossover layup to make it 44-43 at the 1:09 mark.
Wyoming East again was strong and Chandler Johnson layed one in and was fouled with :34.8. He missed the free throw but East led 45-44.
Redfern then missed a jumper on the other end and Johnson came down with the rebound and was fouled with 4.9 seconds to go. He hit 1 of 2 and Woodrow called timeout with 4.3 seconds on the clock after grabbing the rebound.
Redfern drove in and layed the ball up, but it rolled off the iron and the horn sounded, preserving the win for East.
"Chandler played big for us down the stretch," Brooks said. "He got a couple of key buckets and we were fortunate he made one of the two free throws. We needed him to make at least one to make it a two-point game. He got the most important one, the first one of the one-and-one. We were fortunate they missed the layup at the end, a contested layup, but he had a good look at it so we were fortunate there."
"It didn't end the way we wanted it to, but we showed some fight in the second half," Woodrow coach Ron Kidd said. "First half, no fight. Second half, showed some fight. Give Wyoming East credit, they did what they had to do to win the game."
The fourth quarter bore no resemblance to the first half, when both teams had trouble getting shots to fall. East was the first to break through and did so in a big way, hitting four straight 3-point attempts as part of a 17-4 run to end the second quarter with a 13-point lead at the break.
The first half came down to East's dominance on the glass.
"We played very good defense, and I preach this every day, finish the defensive possession with a rebound, or it doesn't matter," Brooks said. "You can play good defense for two minutes, give up a bad shot and they put up an offensive putback and you wasted two minutes of good defense."
"They killed us on the glass and that's been the problem all year," Kidd said. "Like I've said, rebounding is toughness. I thought the second half we showed more toughness than we did the first half."
Mitchell and Tanner Whitten both had 16 for the Warriors.
Redfern scored a game-high 25 for Woodrow (3-8), which will visit Princeton Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
East will visit Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring Tuesday at 7 p.m.
"We held our composure down the stretch; we never quit playing," Brooks said. "We played hard to the final whistle and we were fortunate to come out with the W."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
Wyoming East (7-4)
Tanner Whitten 16, Garrett Mitchell 16, Tucker Cook 3, Chandler Johnson 9, Cole Lambert 2.
Woodrow Wilson (3-8)
Maddex McMillen 5, Landyn Wolfe 5, Elijah Redfern 25, Brayden Hawthorne 7, Jaylon Walton 2.
WE 10 17 8 11 — 46
WW 8 6 19 11 — 44
Three-point goals — WE: 8 (Whitten 2, Mitchell 4, Cook, Johnson); WW: 4 (McMillen, Redfern, Hawthorne 2). Fouled out — none.