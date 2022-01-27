Warriors' Russell returning triumphant after heartbreaking offseason

NEW RICHMOND – In a way, Wyoming East’s game against sectional rival Summers County Thursday night was just like any other for the Lady Warriors’ Abby Russell.
In most every other way, it was different.
Russell, a junior returning first-team all-stater, made her home debut Thursday and had 12 points in Class AA No. 2 Wyoming East’s 67-29 victory over No. 6 Summers, making 6 of 7 shots with four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 12 minutes of action.
She was coming off a heartbreaking offseason in which she tore an ACL a day after the Lady Warriors' state championship win and then in the summer lost her dad, her biggest fan, Doug.
Her debut, she said, was bittersweet.
“It was kind of hard because my dad is not in the stands anymore,” Russell said. “I’m just playing for him now. I went and saw him before the game. I told him I would go play my game for him and try to make him proud.”
She certainly did that. Aside from the points — she made all her 2s, missing only her one 3 of the game — she showed signs of regaining her form from a year ago when she was an all-tournament player in Charleston. Thursday Russell had a deflection immediately after checking in, a couple steals that resulted in the Warriors getting out on their break, a nice assist to Alivia Monroe for a layup and another deflection on an inbounds play where she batted the ball back to the Summers inbounder who had no choice but to catch the ball for a turnover.
Coach Angie Boninsegna is easing her star back into the lineup.
“The most important thing is she stays heathy,” Boninsegna said. “We’re trying to ease her in and make sure she stays healthy. She came in (late in the first quarter) and played some crucial minutes for us.”
She was part of a 10-0 run spanning the first and second quarters that made a 13-6 lead 23-6.
She had a basket on a breakout and then had the deflection back to the Summers player that led to her teammate Cadi Blackburn scoring on the other and then she scored again to finish off the run.
Even Summers County coach Chad Meador, who has seen his share of great players, was impressed by her performance.
“Abby and I have had a couple of conversations off to the side,” Meador said. “I’ve been rooting for ever since she tore her ACL. I hate to see great players go down like that. I don’t know her personally but I think she has a great attitude, and she is an asset to this (Wyoming East) basketball team. You could see when she is on the floor, she is a leader, and the team plays harder when she is on the floor.”
The Warriors jetted out to an 11-0 lead and were never challenged. Summers did not score until the 3:08 mark of the first quarter.
“You have to score early, you can’t fall behind a team like Wyoming East by 10, 15 in the first few minutes of the basketball game,” Meador said
The more physical the game, the better Wyoming East seemed to play.
“Wyoming East beat us in every aspect of the basketball game,” Meador said, “They obviously outscored us. They outrebounded us (39-20). They’re a very physical basketball team. We just kind of laid down. They got every loose basketball, they played extremely good defense and we just kind of fizzled. They are physical, we are not as physical as they are. When it comes to playing a team like Wyoming East you have to match their physicality and then you have to score some. But we did not match their physicality. They got every rebound. They’re shooting the basketball and their teammates are on the backside getting the offensive rebound.”
One of the keys for Wyoming East was the play of Hannah Blankenship inside. Summers County had trouble getting off shots inside the paint with Blankenship, and her backup, freshman Alivia Monroe (eight points, eight rebounds) enforcing the paint.
“Hannah played great interior defense on their bigs tonight and made it tough on them,” Boninsegna said. “I think she might have had four or five steals over the top. She was fronting them and at times we did a good job helping on the backside.”
Summers County had just eight field goals in the game and never had double figures in a quarter.
Russell has now had 25 points in two games, scoring 13 in her debut at Mingo Central earlier this week.
“She’s had a rough year, but she is rising above it and trying to make her dad proud,” Boninsegna said. “He’s proud of her anyway. He’s still with her. She’ll get stronger each day.”
Russell is glad to be back but admitted at times the motivation was hard to come by given everything she was going through.
“That just made it so much harder on my knee, the fact that I had to lay off for little bit. A week or two later I went back, and I started working harder and I told myself I was going to do it for (her dad) and get back where I needed to be because that’s what he would have wanted. My mom and my family have really been supportive, and my teammates have really been helpful as well.”
Wyoming East is scheduled to host PikeView Friday. Summers is scheduled to face section rival Bluefield on Tuesday.
Summers County
Kaylee Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Sullivan Pivont 5-12 0-0 12, Avery Lilly 0-3 0-0 0, Maggie Stover 1-4 2-2 4, Liv Meador 1-3 5-10 7, Ashley Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Jessica Ward 1-5 0-0 2, Abigail Persinger 0-3 0-0 0, Alyvia Harvey 0-3 2-2 2.
Wyoming East
Cadi Blackburn 6-10 0-0 13, Abby Russell 6-7 0-0 12, Colleen Lookabill 2-5 0-1 5, Madison Clark 4-13 4-4 13, M. Price 0-0 0-0 0, Kayley Bane 3-8 1-2 8, Toler 1-2 0-0 2, Charleigh Price 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, A McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Alivia Monroe 3-5 2-3 8, Hannah Blankenship 1-8 2-2 4, Gabby Cameron 0-0 0-0 0.
SC 6 5 9 9 - 27
WE 15 17 20 13 - 65
3-point field goals - SC: 2-4 (Pivont 2-4). WE: 4-16 (Blackburn 1-3, Russell 0-1, Lookabill 1-3, Clark 1-2, Bane 1-3, Blankenship 0-4). Rebounds – SC: 20 (Meador 6). WE: 39 (Monroe 8). Assists – SC: None. WE: 15 (Blackburn 6). Fouled out – None.