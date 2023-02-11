The Wyoming County basketball showcase between Wyoming East and Westside, once the state’s fiercest rivalry, in days gone by provided a setting where a young player could make a name for himself.
In front of a raucous Wyoming County crowd Saturday night in Beckley, at the neutral Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, Wyoming East had no shortage of candidates. Not that it was by design.
In what ended up being a significant rout in the series, one of the most lopsided on record, Wyoming East cruised to a 66-39 victory. Maybe more significant is the fact that the Warriors did that damage without one starter and a key reserve out at the start – Jacob Howard was out with an ankle sprain, Dacota Cooper has been out sick and leading scorer Garrett Mitchell, after a 20-point first half, missed the entire second half with a sprained ankle suffered late in the opening half.
1 of 31
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
Cole Lambert, of Wyoming East, left, guarded by Ashton Reed, of Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
Hansel Bledsoe, of Westside, left, gets his shot blocked by, Jackson Danielson, of Wyoming East, during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
Braxton Morgan, of Wyoming East, left, pulls a rebound away from, Ashton Reed, of Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
Garrett Mitchell, of Wyoming East, takes it to the hoop against Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
Zach Hunt, of Wyoming East, left, takes a shot against Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
Braxton Morgan, of Wyoming East, pulls down a rebound against Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Wyoming East vs Westside
1 of 31
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
Cole Lambert, of Wyoming East, left, guarded by Ashton Reed, of Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
Hansel Bledsoe, of Westside, left, gets his shot blocked by, Jackson Danielson, of Wyoming East, during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
Braxton Morgan, of Wyoming East, left, pulls a rebound away from, Ashton Reed, of Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
Garrett Mitchell, of Wyoming East, takes it to the hoop against Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
Zach Hunt, of Wyoming East, left, takes a shot against Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
Braxton Morgan, of Wyoming East, pulls down a rebound against Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East ve Westside
County rivals Wyoming East vs Westside during game held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
That left the door open for rivalry newcomers like football quarterback Jackson Danielson, playing his first season of high school basketball, Zach Hunt, who has really stepped up off the bench over the last two weeks for Wyoming East, and freshman Braxton Morgan to play key roles.
Danielson, a starter who generally does his best work on the boards, had his second straight double-figure game with 10 points, Hunt had 11 points and Morgan had a career-high seven points as the Warriors improved to 14-6.
“They stepped in and played very well,” coach Derek Brooks said. “They came in and played confidently, they didn’t turn the ball over. We were missing three of our top seven (players) in the second half and they kept it together, kept the lead at 30, 36, around those numbers, all night. I was proud of those guys stepping in and filling those roles.
“Braxton, Jackson, Zach Hunt, Landon (Hodges) even came in and played well. I thought all those guys played well. The moment wasn’t too big for them, and they came in and did what we had to have them do.”
“They stepped up big time,” said junior point guard Cole Lambert. “Braxton Morgan, Zach Hunt, he had to step up for Howard tonight because he was out with an ankle sprain, and Landon Hodges came in. They go against us every day in practice so it’s getting them better.”
The moment was one of the problems for Westside, said coach Thomas Evans.
“They’ve played in big games, we haven’t,” he said. “We really had not played in a game that mattered with this group. This was the first one that was of any circumstance.”
Of course, it was Mitchell, Lambert and Co. who staked the team to the huge lead. Just a few days removed from tying the school record for points in a game with 39 against Liberty, Mitchell looked to be on pace for another run at the record. He had eight points on a game-opening 13-0 run and his 3 at the end of the first quarter gave the Warriors an 18-5 lead.
That buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the first quarter was part of a run that spanned into the second quarter, when Hunt and Mitchell made back-to-back 3s and Mitchell a pair of free throws to make it 26-5. By the time he was felled by the high ankle sprain, Mitchell had 20 points and the Warriors had a 34-10 lead. They would lead 36-11 at the break.
“I hated to see him go down like that because he was on fire there early in the first half,” Brooks said. “He can score it; he can fill it up and I thought it was going to be another night for him to do that.”
Hunt and Morgan hit back-to-back 3s to start the second half the way the first ended and really it was over at that point as the Wyoming East student section donned Burger King crowns and held up a sign proclaiming the Warriors “King of the County.”
Evans, a former Oceana standout, said he couldn’t dispute it.
“I don’t think it would have mattered where we played tonight, they were just better than us,” Evans said. Hunter Lester led the Renegades with eight points.
Brooks was asked if the outcome came as a surprise, given the reprise of the rivalry was anticipated after it was thought to be shelved for at least two seasons after fights marred the game in the last two seasons.
“It did and it didn’t,” Brooks said. “It’s what we wanted coming in. We wanted that defensive effort that we showed tonight. I thought the guys played excellent defense for probably 29 minutes. We preached that all week, all day and all year, defense, defense defense. That’s what gets us into our offense really and it showed tonight.”
“We’ve struggled the last two or three games on defense and the coaches have been on us,” Lambert said. “We came out prepared to play defense and did what we had to do.”
Westside leads the series 29-28.
Evans said the game, final score notwithstanding, will pay larger dividends.
“We’re going to have to deal with Wyoming East probably in two weeks in the section (tournament),” Evans said. “We had to get a look at them, their pace, their style of play, who could do what. It’s only billboard material for us. We’ve got to get ready.”
Both coaches were happy the rivalry returned, in front of a large crowd allowing the county to once again exhibit why Wyoming County is known for basketball.
“That was an awesome environment for these young men, wasn't it?” Brooks said.
“It was what I was anticipating and what I was hoping for,” Evans said. “I was a part of a bunch of this in the county and to get it going again, there is nothing better.”
The Warriors have a key game upcoming at Chapmanville on Tuesday. The Renegades, now 8-10, host Independence on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.