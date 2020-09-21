Warriors, Renegades ready for rare Tuesday battle

As Wyoming East prepares to play its second football game in five days, first-year coach Jimmy Adkins isn't worried about the health of his team.
No more, of course, than he already was.
Taking on rival Westside for the Golden Shovel is all the motivation they need to be ready for a short turnaround.
"I think we are excited about it, just from the simple fact that we don't have to sit and wait," Adkins said. "We're playing Westside. These guys get hyped up for playing this game. It's one of the better rivalries in the state. I feel confident we will be ready to go."
Tuesday's kickoff from the Burial Ground in Clear Fork is set for 7 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to open the season on Aug. 28, but had to be rescheduled when the season was pushed back one week after a delay to the start of practice out of concern for the coronavirus.
The Warriors (0-3) are coming off Friday's 56-0 loss at Greenbrier East. Westside, meanwhile, will come in more refreshed after a bye week.
This was set to be an unconventional week for the Renegades, who are 1-1 after a 49-26 loss at Greenbrier West on Sept. 11. In addition to the midweek game, they were also set to host Independence on Saturday, but that game has been postponed since Wyoming County went gold on the Covid-19 metrics color map. Teams in gold counties can only play teams from within their own county — perfect timing for Tuesday's battle — or teams from other gold counties.
Raleigh County is in yellow, meaning Westside cannot play Independence this week. The game has been temporarily rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m., provided the respective counties are in the appropriate color designation Saturday evening.
Despite what had shaped up to be an unusual week, Westside coach Herbie Halsey had the same thoughts on the rivalry as did Adkins.
"It’s not hard to focus on the East game, regardless of circumstances," Halsey said. "Both teams will be ready to play regardless of each team's record."
Wyoming East is looking for its fourth straight win in the series.
"Of course, (the season) hasn't gone the way I would want it to," said Adkins, whose team has been shut out twice and been outscored 100-14. "This team has definitely taken some lumps. Of course we are young and have been injury plagued. We have had some big-time key players for us get injured. It's been a next-man-up mentality."
Among them is senior running back Brandon Simpson, who broke his leg and is out for the season. Another senior, running back/linebacker Chase York, has been hurt but could be back Tuesday, Adkins said.
"I think we're ready to turn it around," Adkins said, feeling positive about the team's gradual health. "Knock on wood, I feel like the kids are getting healthy."
Senior running back Caleb Bower, a 2,000-yard rusher a year ago, has only one 100-yard game as teams key in on trying to stop him. He had 195 yards and two touchdowns in a 16-14 loss to Nicholas County.
Bower has 306 yards on 60 carries, an average of 5.1 yards per rush, in three games.
Freshman quarterback Jackson Danielson is going through the growing pains of his first season of high school football, but Adkins thinks the future is bright.
"The thing is, the kid has always played that position," Adkins said. "Jackson Danielson is an athletic kid. He will be a four-year starter for us, for sure."
The Renegades got the season started with a 38-6 win over Mount View before falling to West, one of the top Class A teams in West Virginia.
"Mental mistakes have hurt us here and there," Halsey said. "Although the Mount View game I felt was ours very early on in the contest (Westside scored the game's first 38 points), we made mistakes that could have kept them in it. Against Greenbrier West we played well for a bit then had a letdown on special teams and got a punt blocked which led to a score and we let down after that."
Westside is minus-2 in turnover margin.
"We have to control our mistakes and capitalize on East’s," Halsey said.
Junior quarterback Jaxon Cogar has completed 16 of 36 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns and has been picked off twice. Senior Daniel Reed has been his top target, with five receptions for 175 yards and two TDs.
Junior Blake Goode, who was the quarterback last season, moved to the backfield and has 161 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries.
