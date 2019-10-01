Heading into Class AA Region 3 tournament play, the team battle for two spots in next week’s state high school golf tournament appeared to be a three-team showdown between Wyoming East, Shady Spring and reigning state champion Westside.
In a battle that went down to the last golfer, Wyoming East pulled out the regional win Monday at Grandview Country Club, while Shady Spring rode the strong play of junior Todd Duncan to take second place.
“This is really satisfying. All the odds were against us and everybody said we couldn’t do it,” Wyoming East golfer Ethan Bradford said. “It really feels good to win.”
Bradford fired a solid round of 77, combining with teammates Logan Miller (80) and Conner Hall (86) to shoot a tournament-best 243 on the day.
After beating Wyoming East and Westside last week at the Coalfield Conference Tournament, Shady Spring entered Monday’s play confident it could earn a trip to the state tournament.
“We did have high hopes coming in,” Shady Spring head coach Greg Daniel said. “We tried to tell them every shot counted all day and not to get too high or too low. Just grind it one shot at a time. Coming down to the end, we didn’t know if we were going to make it or not.”
The confidence coming in was justified for Shady, led by Duncan, the 2019 W.Va. State Junior Amateur champion, and senior Nate Daniels, who won low medalist honors at the Coalfield Conference.
“I told Todd on the practice green before he started, ‘Sixty-six today’ and he said, ‘No worse than 67,’ so I guess he held up,” Daniel said.
Duncan came out Monday morning red-hot and rode the momentum to shoot a 7-under-par 65, giving his team the early boost it needed.
“I had to come out today and give it my all and shoot the best score I could for my team,” Duncan said. “I got off to a good start which got me going for the whole round.”
The junior phenom birdied the first three holes Monday before making eagle on the par-5 fourth hole. Duncan backed up the hot start with birdies on No. 6 and No. 8 before reaching the difficult par-3 ninth hole.
“I hate No. 9. I bogey it every time,” Duncan said, laughing. “I never can par it.”
Undaunted by the bogey on the ninth hole, Duncan rebounded with a birdie on No. 10 and never looked back.
“I knew I had to get that shot back on 10 and put myself in cruise control on the back nine because it’s harder than the front nine,” Duncan said. “I birdied No. 10 like I planned and then settle for pars on the tougher holes in the middle of the course.”
A bogey on No. 15 was offset by an immediate birdie on the next hole, and subsequent pars on the final two holes secured Duncan’s best round ever on the Grandview layout.
Daniels also had a solid day for the Tigers with a 79. He and Jordy Townley, will play in the state tournament for the first time in their careers.
“I have been working at this all through high school and it’s a great feeling,” Daniels said. “I scraped it around at the end, but got the job done and we pushed Jordy in there at the end. He played really hard and I am proud of him. He has gotten a lot better throughout the year. It is great to see him get better and Todd shoot 65. It was awesome today.”
The Tigers beat Westside by seven shots, but Renegades sophomore Tanner Walls earned an individual spot at the state tournament with a solid round of 74.
River View senior Aaron Addair also shot 74 Monday to qualify alongside Walls.
l l l
Class AAA of Region 3 did not go as anticipated Monday.
Led by senior Berkley Adwell, who fired a 2-under-par 70, Greenbrier East shocked defending state champion George Washington to win the regional title.
Coming in as not only the regional favorite, but also a state title contender, the Patriots finished third, one shot behind second-place Capital and will miss a chance to repeat.
Princeton’s David Bailey shot 74 to take one individual qualifying spot, while George Washington’s Anderson Goldman earned the other spot.
l l l
Charleston Catholic won Region 3 in Class A, while Webster County finished second at the Lewisburg Elks Club on Monday.
Ethan O’Dell from Greenbrier West and David Gibb from Pocahontas County won the two individual qualifying spots.
The state tournament will be played on the Speidel Golf Course at Oglebay Park in Wheeling Oct. 8-9.
