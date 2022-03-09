Rick Barbero/The Register-HeraldThe Wyoming East bench reacts during a Class AA state quarterfinal game against Charleston Catholic Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The defending state champion Warriors won the game 55-37 and will face St. Marys in the semifinals Friday at 9:30 a.m.
CHARLESTON — With Maddie Clark and Kayley Bane on the Wyoming East bench in foul trouble, Charleston Catholic looked like it was going to take advantage.
The Irish tied the game at 20-20 inside of three minutes left in the first half to make their move.
But when you go nearly six minutes without scoring against the defending state champions, you're probably going to find trouble.
Charleston Catholic went 5:47 between points overlapping the second and third periods. Wyoming East scored 11 points over that span and kept going, and the No. 2 Warriors defeated the No. 7 Irish 55-37 in a Class AA state quarterfinal Wednesday night.
The Warriors (15-3) overcame early foul trouble to advance to Friday's semifinals, where they will face No. 3 St. Marys at 9:30 a.m.
1 of 16
030922 Wyoming East 1.jpg
Madison Clark, 15, of Wyoming East, left, tosses a pass past Claire Mullen, of Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 2.jpg
Hannah Blankenship, 42, of Wyoming East, drives the lane between two Charleston Catholic defenders, Chloe Clark, left, and Sarah Rahin during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 3.jpg
Madison Clark, 15, of Wyoming East, right, takes it to the hoop against Claire Mullen, 2, of Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 4.jpg
Abby Russell, 12, Wyoming East, left, takes it to the basket against, Aurella Kirby, 12, of Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 5.jpg
Alivia Monroe, 40, of Wyoming East, center, takes a shot over, Claire Mullen, of Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 6.jpg
Wyoming East vs Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 7.jpg
Wyoming East vs Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 8.jpg
Wyoming East vs Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 9.jpg
Wyoming East vs Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 10.jpg
Wyoming East vs Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 11.jpg
Wyoming East vs Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 12.jpg
Wyoming East vs Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 13.jpg
Wyoming East vs Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 14.jpg
Wyoming East vs Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 15.jpg
Wyoming East vs Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Wyoming East 16.jpg
Wyoming East vs Charleston Catholic during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
"Our defense picked up a little bit," Warriors coach Angie Boninsegna said of that decisive stretch. "When you play the type of defense that we like to play and get in foul trouble, it can really affect us. We like to go full court, so we had to make a little bit of adjustments. Abby (Russell) came in and did really well. We put her in almost the whole first half. So overall I was really proud."
Losing Bane and Clark certainly altered things for the Warriors. Each played just five minutes in the first half, forcing Russell's playing time to go up more than usual. A first-team all-stater for the 2021 state title team, Russell is coming along slowly in her return from an ACL tear.
She and the rest of the team were able to keep Charleston Catholic at bay until Bane and Clark returned.
And Clark's return was felt in the third, although not necessarily right away. It took the teams over two minutes to score, but Clark got it started and scored all eight points in a 10-3 run that turned East's seven-point lead into a 38-23 advantage with 1:30 left in the period.
"I knew that I needed to drive because we weren't scoring many points, and that's my strong point," said Clark, who finished with a game-high 14 points — all in the second half.
"I thought we were able to get to the basket some in the first half and some of the shots didn't fall," Irish coach Wes Kevener said. "They came out in the third quarter and I think they got us a little bit in transition."
The Warriors led 43-25 after the third quarter and extended it to 49-25 with 7:05 left in the fourth.
Hannah Blankenship had 13 points and 15 rebounds to go along with four steals and three blocks for the Warriors. East had 13 steals overall.
Aurelia Kirby led the Irish (10-12) with 10 points.