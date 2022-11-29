new richmond — Class AA No. 1 Wyoming East opened the season well, defeating Mercer Christian 73-26 Tuesday night.
Abby Russell had 12 points, six rebounds and four steals to pace the Warriors. Kayley Bane scored 14 points in 14 minutes, and Cadee Blackburn finished with 13 points and five steals.
Maddie Clark chipped in eight points, five rebounds and seven assists. Michaela Brooks grabbed six boards, and Gabby Cameron blocked three shots.
Karis Trump scored nine points and eighth-grader Ella Boots college seven rebounds for Mercer Christian.
Wyoming East will go to PikeView on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Warriors’ scheduled game at Bluefield for Friday has been postponed to a later date.
MCA
Kayley Trump 6, Karis Trump 9, Ella Botts 2, Bailee Martin 4, Kaitlyn Nester 5.
Wyoming East
Abby Russell 12, Colleen Lookabill 2, Maddie Clark 8, Kayley Bane 14, Cadee Blackburn 13, Laken Toler 6, Alivia Monroe 4, Charleigh Price 1, Michaela Brooks 2, Abby Baker 3, Gabby Cameron 6, Kenna Price 2.
MCA 10 8 3 5 — 26
WE 25 10 20 18 — 73
Three-point goals — MCA: 2 (Kar. Trump, Nester); WE: 6 (Russell, Bane 2, Blackburn, Tyler 2). Fouled out — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.