charleston — Cadee Blackburn was not going to be denied.
She made sure of it, and apparently has all season.
“Cadee yells at me,” said Maddie Clark, Blackburn’s Wyoming East teammate. “I’ll be dribbling and I’ll hear, ‘Hey, I’m over here!’ I look up and I’ll just throw it to her.”
Blackburn did take charge Friday night and helped get the Warriors back to the Class AA state championship game.
1 of 23
Wyoming East vs Petersburg
Kaylee Hodges, of Wyoming East , right, does a split in front of her teammates after beating Perterburg in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Wyoming East student Kadin Cook cheering on his team against Perterburgin the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Kayley Bane, of Wyoming East, right passes the ball away guarded by Braylee Corbin, of Perterburgs, in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Wyoming East vs Perterburgs in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Wyoming East fans vs Perterburg in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Abigail Baker, of Wyoming East, left, passes the ball around, Nellie Whetzel, of Petersburg vs St. Marys in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Wyoming East reacts after their team nailed a three pointer against Perterburgs in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Abi Baker, of Wyoming East, left, passes the ball away against Perterburgs, in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Wyoming East vs Perterburgs in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Wyoming East vs Perterburgs in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Wyoming East vs Perterburgs in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Charleigh Price, left, and Laken Toler, of Wyoming East, react after their team score against Perterburgs in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna during the semifinal game aginst Perterburg.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Wyoming East vs Perterburgs in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Wyoming East vs Perterburg in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna against Perterburg in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Wyoming East vs Perterburgs in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Charleigh Price, of Wyoming East, right, blocks Braylee Corbin, of Perterburgs shot, in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburg
Wyoming East’s Abi Baker goes up for a layup against Petersburg’s Makenah Shriverin the semifinal game of the Class AA girls state basketball tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convetnion Center Friday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburgs
Laken Toler, of Wyoming East, center, drives the lane between Kourtney Alexander, left, and Makenah Shriver, of Perterburgs, in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburgs
Colleen Lookabill, of Wyoming East pulls down a rebound against Perterburgs, in the semi-final game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday. Wyoming East won 66-41
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburgs
Wyoming East celebrates after beating Petersburg 66-41 in the Class AA state semifinals Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Girls State Basketball Tournament- Wyoming East vs Perterburgs
Wyoming East’s Alivia Monroe carries her teammate Michaela Brook in celebration of their victory against Perterburg that sent Wyoming East to the Class AA title game.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
And this time, there will be little need for a scouting report of the opponent.
Blackburn scored 30 points and had six rebounds and five steals as No. 2 seed Wyoming East defeated No. 6 Petersburg 66-41 in the state semifinals at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Warriors will play for the state championship Saturday at 5 p.m. against sectional rival Summers County. Tip-off will be 5 p.m.
The Warriors were clearly in control from the outset, and Blackburn was leading the way. She scored 12 of her 30 points — including a pair of 3-pointers — in the first period as the Warriors took a 20-12 lead.
It was more of the same in the second. She raised her game total to 22 and East (20-4) extended its lead to 41-22 at the break.
“I need to see one (shot) go in,” said Blackburn, who was 11-of-21 from the floor, 4-of-8 from 3-point range. “If I see one go in I usually feel better, more confident when I shoot.”
East assisted on 16 of its 23 made field goals. Clark led the way with six.
“I think we did an excellent job of hitting her,” Warriors coach Angie Boninsegna said. “Maddie and them did an excellent job of penetrating and dishing. She had some open looks. When she gets her feet under her, she shoots usually really well.”
“She has really, really great vision,” Petersburg coach Jon Webster said of Blackburn. “She has great handles. She shoots the ball extremely well. She’s definitely a very emotional player, so when she sees it go through the hoop a few times or she gets that big assist or that big steal, she’s able to ride that emotional wave.”
The Vikings (15-10) were able to narrow the gap to 10, 48-38, with an 8-0 run late in the third. But the Warriors got to the foul line and hit 4 of 4 in the final 1:20, to go with a layup by freshman Abi Baker, to go ahead 54-39 with a quarter to play.
Petersburg managed just two points in the those final eight minutes.
The Warriors made 15 steals and forced 23 Petersburg turnovers.
“We knew we were going to see some of that pressure, and we knew that we were going to have to withstand it,” Daniel said. “We didn’t handle it quite as well as we had hoped for. … It’s hard to prepare for the pressure we saw tonight in a day and a half (after Wednesday’s quarterfinal win over St. Marys), unless you see it regularly through the season. We saw different types of pressure, but we didn’t quite see it like that.”
The Vikings were playing in the state semifinals for the third straight season. They got 16 points from Braylee Corbin and 11 from Sam Colaw.
Clark had 13 points and senior Kayley Bane had 12. Baker had six points, four assists and four steals in 23 minutes off the bench.
Saturday will present an all Region 3, Section 1 battle for the championship. The Warriors and Bobcats have met three times this year — East won twice in the regular season and Summers, the No. 1 seed, won the Section 1 title game.
The Warriors’ state success has been more recent than the Bobcats’, winning the 2021 state title and dropping last year’s championship to Parkersburg Catholic.
Summers has a storied history and will be playing in its first state championship game since 2011, when it won the last of its five straight titles.
“We have a lot of respect for Chad (Meador) and his program,” Boninsegna said of the Bobcats, who take a 12-game winning streak into Saturday. “We’ve had some good challenges. We had three good games. They shot the ball really well in the sectionals. We both know each other pretty well. Region 3 we felt was a really tough region to get through.
“I think it will be an interesting matchup.”
Petersburg
Sam Colaw 11, Nellie Whetzel 2, Addison Kitzmiller 6, Abby Alt 3, Braylee Corbin 16, Kourtney Alexander 1, Madison Whetzel 1, Makenah Shriver 1.
Wyoming East
Cadee Blackburn 30, Maddie Clark 13, Kayley Bane 12, Abi Baker 6, Michaela Brooks 3, Alivia Monroe 2.
P 12 10 17 2 — 41
WE 20 21 13 12 — 66
Three-point goals — P: 1 (Corbin); WE: 8 (Blackburn 4, Clark 3, Bane 1). Fouled out — P: Kitzmiller, Corbin.
