Warriors' Johnson is an atypical tailback

new richmond — Chandler Johnson’s importance to the Wyoming East football team cannot be measured by simply listing one position on a roster.
Just let him explain it.
“I think I’ll be doing a little bit of everything,” the rising junior said. “Wherever coach puts me. Running the ball. Catching the ball. I don’t know, maybe be on the line some, wherever coach puts me.”
Chances are coach Jimmy Adkins won’t be asking Johnson to do that. No, the Warriors have plenty of linemen.
In fact, Adkins has no trouble labeling Johnson.
“He’s going to be our tailback,” Adkins said. “He has the ability to do a lot of different things for us. He has played receiver. He has played in the backfield. He can play quarterback and will be our backup (to starter Jackson Danielson) there. But right now, he is going to be our tailback.”
He has done a little bit of everything in his first two years at Wyoming East. He was the team’s leading receiver in 2020 with nine receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown, with 71 yards receiving and his first career touchdown coming against county rival Westside. He also had 30 yards rushing on limited carries.
Now, he is being asked to replace one of the all-time leaders in rushing at Wyoming East, the team’s leading rusher over the last three seasons, Caleb Bower.
And the difference between the two is like night and day.
Bower, a two-time all-stater who rushed for over 3,500 yards in his career, was a ball of power and speed wrapped in a 5-foot-8 frame.
Johnson is an atypical tailback, standing 6-4.
Where Bower could hide behind his blockers and then explode through holes for huge gains, Johnson won’t necessarily have that luxury.
But then as atypical as his stature as a 6-4 tailback is, so is his mindset.
“Chandler Johnson isn’t a normal running back when you think of a high school back, but not just because of his size,” Adkins said. “He has speed, but he is also a physical runner. He’s not afraid of contact. Wherever we put him, he brings that mentality.”
Johnson understands that there are drawbacks to being a tall, rangy running back.
“It’s definitely more of a receiver type (size), I don’t see many running backs my size,” Johnson said. “(Defenders) can definitely take out my legs a little easier.”
Of course, there are advantages, too. It’s easier to see over the line, maybe see something in the defense, and then there is speed.
“I can stretch out and I’ve got longer strides than most running backs,” Johnson said.
Johnson figures he will have success running behind the Wyoming East line, which averages better than 270 pounds tackle to tackle.
“Behind my line I feel like I can run wherever I need to go,” Johnson said.
He does have a preference.
“Personally, I like playing receiver,” Johnson said. “Like I said, wherever coach puts me. I trust him.”
He would have liked to have had more of a sophomore season than he got when the pandemic and inability of Wyoming County to get out of the red closed the book on the 2020 season after Week 5.
“It was definitely frustrating,” Johnson said. “My freshman year we had a great season with the playoffs. Last year we kind of had the feeling that we weren’t going to get (the season) in (due to the coronavirus). When we did get the news, it was frustrating. It was bad.”
He said he bided his time as a freshman watching fellow receivers like Jake Bishop and Caden Lookabill and then last year focused on backs Bower and Chase York, so he feels he got a good education from watching those successful players.
He said it was more of a mindset than any actual football knowledge that he picked up. All four were physical players.
“Be tough and every play 110 percent,” he said of his education under those four former Warriors.
Johnson was also a starter on the basketball team, but in a county that is hoops crazy, Johnson still prefers the gridiron.
“It’s definitely my number one,” he said of football. “I just love it. The atmosphere is different. There is nothing like it.”
Johnson is ready to get back on the field, no matter the position.
“I’m ready to be a leader, have more of a responsibility on the team,” he said.
The Warriors will travel to Summers County for a scrimmage Friday night at 6 p.m. at Adkins’ alma mater before opening the season hosting county rival Westside Friday, Aug. 27, at the War Zone.