Warriors hungry for another golf title

Wyoming East and the state golf tournament in Wheeling have been one and the same since 2012.
After being defeated by Westside and Shady Spring in regional play in 2011, the Warriors have made the long trip to the Speidel Golf Club at Oglebay Park every year since.
The young men from New Richmond are back in Wheeling today in search of the third Class AA state golf title in school history. The tournament will tee off at 10 a.m.
Wyoming East was runner-up in 2015 and won the back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017.
The team competition is comprised of the best three individual scores each day, so playing well all through the lineup is crucial to success.
“If we can play good at the bottom, I think we have a chance this year,” veteran Wyoming East coach Doc Warner said. “My two kids at the top are pretty good.”
Wyoming East earned its place in Wheeling by capturing the school’s fourth regional title since 2011 last Monday at Grandview Country Club.
The Warriors edged Shady Spring, which will return to Wheeling as a team for the first time since finishing third in Class AAA in 2013.
Ethan Bradford leads the Warriors, along with Logan Miller, Connor Hall and Jacob Pinter.
“(Ethan) played as a freshman on the winning team (2016),” Warner said. “The next year he played as our three- or four-man and shot 80 up there. That is really good. He struggled a little bit last year, but he will be motivated to play well this year.”
In the tight battle with Shady, Hall’s play was the difference in the regional win, while Miller was his steady self all day.
“Logan plays solid. He normally doesn’t blow up and shoot bad. Connor kind of won the regional for us,” Warner said.
Bradford would love nothing more than to add his name to the list of championship winners at Wyoming East.
“It is a really tough course, but I think my experience on the course will help me,” Bradford said. “It is a little bit of pressure, but I would really like to win that championship.”
Shady Spring will also be in the hunt for the team title this year, led by 2019 W.Va. Junior Amateur champion Todd Duncan, along with Nate Daniels and Jordy Townley.
Duncan is coming off a blistering round of 65 (7-under-par) in the regional and has made the state tournament each of the last two years as an individual qualifier.
The junior phenom is well aware of what it will take to be successful.
“Just keep the ball in play and hit greens,” Duncan said about the hilly Speidel layout. “If I can do that, putts are going to fall eventually. It is a very difficult course, but it makes you a better player. You have to hit more golf shots. It is definitely for the best players out there.”
Joining the Warriors and the Tigers in today’s Class AA portion of the tournament will be individual qualifiers Tanner Walls from Westside and Aaron Addair from River View.
Greenbrier East will also be in Wheeling today, searching for the Class AAA title after last Monday unexpected Region 3 win at Pipestem State Park over highly touted and defending state champion George Washington.
Berkley Adwell has played solid all season and fired the low round of the regional with a 70 (2-under-par). He will be joined by Norris Beard, Hayden Yates and Kyle Ballard.
Princeton’s David Bailey will compete for the individual Class AAA state title, while Greenbrier West’s Ethan O’Dell will be swinging for the Class A individual title.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981