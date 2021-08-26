Warriors hope to get in a full season in Adkins' second year

new richmond – The season wasn’t going to plan, with nary a win to show though four games, but the season was going.
After leaving the Golden Shovel in Clear Fork, for the first time since 2016 following a 57-32 loss to county rival Westside, the Warriors did lead the state in something — games played. That Tuesday night special, thanks to Covid-19 postponing the original play date was the Warriors fourth.
Unfortunately, the Warriors would play only once more, fortunately a win, 51-24 over River View, before Wyoming County went red on the dreaded Covid-19 color-coded chart, and thus ended the season.
“It was a strange season,” coach Jimmy Adkins said of his first season as the Warriors head coach, replacing Larry Thompson. “It is certainly not what I expected, it wasn’t what anyone expected. I hated it for the seniors.”
Among the graduated are second-team all-stater Caleb Bower, who leaves as the second-leading rusher in school history (Tank Tunstalle, 1998-2001) was the all-time leader) and second-team offensive lineman Josh Reilley, who may end up being the starting long snapper at Concord University as a true freshman.
One thing that makes Adkins happy, and he has been singing their praises all off-season, is the offensive line. The big offensive line. The potential starting unit averages 261 pounds tackle to tackle.
“These guys have been working hard and I’m really excited to get to the season and see what they can do,” Adkins said. “These guys have played some football; they’ve played with some great teammates and now is their time to shine.”
Indeed, juniors Charlie Stewart 6-foot-3, 250 pounds) and Blake Cook (6-4, 310) made their way into the offensive line as freshman on the 2019 team qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2014. Both have been tackles but Adkins has toyed with the idea of putting them on the side-by-side creating a true strong side.
More than likely, they will stay at tackles and senior Charlie Price (6-2, 25) will be at guard on the left side. Senior Josh Cameron (6-1, 225) will be tapped to replace Josh Reilley at center. A guard last year, Cameron and Reilley flipped positions at one point, but the experiment didn’t last long. Dalton Sheperd (5-11, 275) and Cook would then be the guard and tackle in the right side.
There is no lack of depth at the line either, with senior Preston Walls (6-3, 255), juniors Tyler Maples (6-0, 210) and Hayden Blankenship (5-10, 250), sophomore Louis Tilley (5-11, 215) and freshman John Hatfield (5-9, 210) ready to step in and Adkins said another freshman, John Castle (6-2, 185), opened eyes in the first scrimmage of the year against Chapmanville,
“We have more depth on the line than we have had since I’ve been here,” said Adkins, who has been at the school for five years.”
The Warriors have the dubious task of replacing Caleb Bower, who rushed for 3,998 yards and 47 touchdowns in his career, including a record 2,024 in that playoff season of 2019.
Chandler Johnson looks to be the man who will inherit the job. A receiver last season, Johnson and Bower are just about polar opposites, in that Bower was a 5-8 back who could get behind his line and seemingly burst into the open, while Johnson is 6-4.
“He’s 6-4 which is something you don’t see often,” Adkins said, “but he can move for 6-4. And he is a physical style runner.”
Johnson said the fact he is 6-4 means he presents a larger target, especially at the legs, but he also can out stride defenders.
Johnson, Adkins said, can play many positions and may do so, including receiver and backup quarterback.
Eli Fralin is another dual threat player who can play in the backfield, long with Tristan Hall and Ethan Walls, a player who resembles the fullbacks of old.
Quarterback Jackson Danielson is appearing ready to make a big step between his freshman and sophomore seasons after taking over the starting spot in in Week 3 when starter Brandon Simpson suffered a season-ending injury Week 2.
He struggled at times as a freshman, completing just 41 percent of his passes (16 of 39) for 325 yards. He had his best game against county rival Westside, completing half of his passes (8 of 18) for all his touchdowns (4) and most of his yardage (247).
He has more zip on the ball this season and has emerged a more confident quarterback after a productive offseason.
He will have some new targets as well, with basketball players like Tucker Cook and Jacob Howard in the fold, which of reminiscent of 2019 when several basketball players played for the first time and made an impact on a playoff team. Zack Cook has a good first scrimmage and should also factor into the game plan, as well as Johnson and Fralin.
An interesting story is that of Kyle Preece, who has yet to attend a practice. That’s because he is attending U.S, Army Boot Camp on the Split Option program which allows him to do his basic training between his junior and senior year. He will be back before the opener and could well start against Westside at safety. Franlin and Gabe Riling are competing for the other defensive backfield spots.
Caden Cook, Zack Cook, Johnson and Howard are the linebackers, and Kaiden Weaver, Bryson Huff and Dacota Cooper all will be lining up somewhere defensively.
The defensive line will have those same names mentioned on the offensive side.
Wyoming East hosts Westside in the season opener Friday at the War Zone.