NEW RICHMOND — For the longest time Tuesday in defending state champion Wyoming East’s 53-41 victory over Shady Spring, it looked like the same old story with a different cast.
Then the fourth quarter came, and Shady Spring mounted its comeback.
Trailing 48-26, the Tigers got to within eight after a steal and basket by senior Kierra Richmond.
But Wyoming East senior, and Richmond’s future teammate at WVU Tech, Hannah Blankenship made a play of her own on the defensive end, taking a charge that turned the momentum back around.
On the other end, Maddie Clark scored a layup off a nice look from Colleen Lookabill to restore order for the Class AA No. 1 Lady Warriors in the season opener for both squads.
It left Shady Spring coach Brandon Bennett wondering about the one that got away. But not necessarily late.
“Coach (Eric) Lawson and I were talking about it at the half, and we knew we weren’t going to shoot that poorly again in the second half,” Bennett said. “I felt like Kierra was going to get started and she did what Kierra does. She can put up points quick. We just dug ourselves a hole we couldn’t get out of in the first half."
It looked like Wyoming East was going to salt the game away early in the fourth, when Kayley Bane and freshman Cadence Blackburn made a pair of free throws each and Clark another as the Warriors took their biggest lead of the game, 48-26.
That’s where it turned.
Richmond had 10 points on the 14-0 run to give the Tigers hope. And they had the ball with a chance to get closer.
That’s when Blankenship stepped up.
“I knew I was deep in fouls; I think I had three or four, so I wanted to be smart about it,” Blankenship said. “I wanted to make sure I got set up and took the charge and I was able to do it.”
Wyoming East coach Angie Boninsegna said that she felt her team had played well early.
“I thought we had a really good first half, I thought we shot the ball well,” Boninsegna said. “We came out in the third quarter and didn’t shoot well; we never could get in a rhythm.”
The game also marked the debut of Wyoming East freshman point guard Blackburn, who led the Warriors with 17 points, eight steals and seven rebounds.
“I think we all did pretty good, but we still have a lot to work on as a team and individually,” Blackburn said.
“She played a good, solid game for us,” Boninsegna said. “Overall, I think she settled in there. But yeah, she played a good, solid game for us.”
“She really didn’t play like a freshman,” Bennett said. “She plays above her grade. She’s going to be a problem for a lot of years to come. She’s going to cause a lot of damage in this region.”
She had the shot of the game when she hit about a 40-foot buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the first quarter to give the Warriors a 17-5 lead.
“I saw the shot and I took it,” Blackburn said. “I looked at the clock before (taking the shot)”
Alivia Monroe made her high school debut for Wyoming East as well and had five points.
For Blankenship, the win was the thing.
“First game, playing young people, we’ll get better,” the senior leader said. “It’s a process. We’ve got time to get better. At least we won. It wasn’t pretty but we got the win.”
In addition to Blackburn’s 17, Clark, who had played so well in the state tournament for the Lady Warriors, had 15.
Richmond led all scorers with 20.
Wyoming East looks like it will be off until a week from Saturday when it plays Parkersburg in a tournament at Logan. Shady will play a two-day tournament, playing Grafton at home Friday at 5:30 p.m. and East Fairmont at Westside Saturday at 2 p.m.
Shady Spring
Kierra Richmond 9 1-2 20, Brooklyn Gibson 0 5-8 5, Kellie Adkins 2 0-0 4, K. Barnes 0 0-0 0, Brooke Lipford 1 2-4 4, B. Wiseman 1 0-0 2. K. Pizzino 2 0-0 6. TOTALS 15 8-12 41
Wyoming East
Hannah Blankenship 3 0-0 7, Maddie Clark 5 5-7 15, Kayley Bane 1 2-2 4, Colleen Lookabill 2 1-6 5, Cadence Blackburn 5 4-4 17, Alivia Monroe 2 1-1 5, C. Price 0 0-0 0, L Toler 0 0-0 0, Gabriella Cameron 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18 13-20 53.
SS 5 11 10 15 — 41
WE 17 16 10 10 — 53
3-point goals - SS: 3 (Pizzino 2, Richmond), WE: 4 (Blackburn 3, Blankenship). Fouled out – Kellie Adkins.