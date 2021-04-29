Chapmanville 53, Wyoming East 40

chapmanville — Chapmanville used a 10-2 run to pull away in the fourth quarter and defeat Wyoming East 53-40 in a Class AA Region 3 co-final.

Brody Dalton led the Tigers with 20 points. Isaiah Smith had a big 3-pointer in the late stretch and finished with 10 points.

Chase York led Wyoming East (7-8) with a game-high 21 points.

Chapmanville (8-6) will be the fifth seed for next week’s state tournament and will play No. 4 Clay County Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.

 

Wyoming East (7-8)

Tanner Whitten 8, Garrett Mitchell 5, Chandler Johnson 6, Chase York 21.

Chapmanville (8-6)

Brody Dalton 20, Isaiah Smith 10, Devan Workman 6, Zion Blevins 8, Colton Craddock 2, Isaiah Fleming 3, Hunter Jefferey 4.

WE 9 10 8 13 — 40

C 12 9 11 21 — 53

3-point goals — WE: 3 (Whitten, Mitchell, York); C: 3 (Smith 2, Jefferey). Fouled out — WE: York.

 

