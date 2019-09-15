Warriors earn their respect

summersville — Wyoming East head football coach Larry Thompson believed his upstart Warriors could play with Class AA powerhouse Nicholas County.
After four straight losing campaigns since its last playoff run, Wyoming East faced some doubters coming in to Friday’s game against the Grizzlies at Memorial Stadium.
When the horn sounded, the young Warriors had made good on their coach’s confidence.
“I am just proud of these kids. They face adversity and fought through it,” Thompson said. “They never played down tonight. The senior class really stepped up. The kids stayed true and just played ball tonight.”
Facing a Nicholas County team that had proved nearly impossible to run against, East found success early to take the lead on the opening drive.
Chase York found a seam on a misdirection run and raced down the sideline for a 58-yard score that stunned the hometown crowd. Caleb Bower added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
“Throwing the ball to the edge early really opened up the run for us a little bit,” Thompson said. “Obviously the scoring in the first quarter and the two two-point conversions were huge for us.”
In what many thought would be a defensive struggle, the Grizzlies wasted no time answering the score when Timmy Baker hit Luke LeRose on a 48-yard pitch-and-catch for their first score.
Coming into the game, Nicholas County was thought to have the advantage up front. As it turned out in the first half, East controlled the game in the trenches.
“We have some studs up front as well. They have just flown under the radar because of their records the last couple of years,” Thompson said. “Tanner Jenkins is a load up front. Noah Francis, Isaac Perdue, Brandon Morgan, Josh Riley and Hunter Samuels, all the kids that play up front, they really showed up to play tonight.”
Wyoming East increased its lead to 16-6 when Bower crashed in from two yards out and then converted the two-point try.
It was the two made conversions in the first half that ultimately provided the difference in the game, but not before East got hit with some adversity on the ensuing kickoff.
Tyler Sedlock scooped up the kick and rolled 82 yards to pull the Grizzlies within four points at 16-12. It was a blow that could have killed the confidence for a team that has not been used to winning.
“I have dealt with kids hanging their heads and not being confident in their abilities,” Thompson said. “The first thing I did here at Wyoming East was to do some team building activities and confidence activities. A lot of things to keep these kids fighting. Our mascot is a Warrior, so we do a lot of Warrior mentality stuff and that showed up tonight.”
East responded with a nine-play, 60-yard drive to build its lead back to 22-12.
With the half winding down, Nicholas County marched down the field to the East 10-yard line before Baker went down with an injury and did not return.
Nicholas County would score on an 8-yard run by Sedlock to trim the lead to 22-18. However, the Grizzlies offense was never the same the rest of the night.
“(Wyoming East) was a handful to stop tonight and we didn’t do a very good job of stopping them,” Nicholas County head coach Gene Morris said. “They did a better job offensively than we did in the first half. I thought we did a good job of making some adjustments in the second half and slowed them down. But offensively we just couldn’t find ourselves.”
Neither team could score in the second half and East held on for the huge win.
“This is huge. (Nicholas County is) the epitome of success at the high school level,” Thompson said about the win. “Nicholas County is a perennial powerhouse in southern West Virginia. They have a great coaching staff and this was a playoff test for us. I believe if we stay healthy and keep fighting, we will be in the top 16 at the end of the year.”
Wyoming East (2-0) travels to Oak Hill next Friday, while Nicholas County (2-1) travels to Lincoln.
WE (2-0): 8 14 0 0 — 22
NC (2-1): 6 12 0 0 — 18
First quarter
WE: Chase York 58 run (Caleb Bower rush)
NC: Luke LeRose 48 pass from Timmy Baker (rush failed)
Second quarter
WE: Caleb Bower 2 run (Bower Rush)
NC: Tyler Sedlock 82 kick return (pass failed)
WE: Chase York 1 run (pass failed)
NC: Sedlock 8 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WE: Bower 28-116, York 7-82, Alex Hall 2-10. NC: Zach O’Dell 12-41, Justin Hill 3-30, Luke LeRose 5-21, Baker 6-7
PASSING — WE: Seth Ross 3-12-0-45-0. NC: Baker 1-2-0-48-1, LeRose 2-9-031-0
RECEIVING — WE: Jake Bishop 2-19, Caden Lookabill 1-26. NC: Kyle Groves 3-43, LeRose 1-48, O’Dell 1-14