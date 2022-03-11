Wyoming East bench reacting after their team made a basket against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Maddie Clark, of Wyoming East, passes the ball away from St.Marys defenders during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kayley Bane, of Wyoming East, left shoots over St.Marys defenders during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Warriors earn chance to defend 2021 title (With Gallery)
By Steve Keenan The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON — In postgame comments, St. Marys head coach Fred King provided an apt description of what his players had just seen unfold in front of them live during the previous hour.
“Their pressure was relentless,” King said Friday morning after No. 2 Wyoming East hounded the No. 3 Blue Devils early and often and cruised to a 54-34 Class AA semifinal win at the 2022 WVSSAC Girls High School Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The victory puts Wyoming East in a position to defend the Class AA state championship it won last season. This year’s title game foe is the same one from 2021 — Parkersburg Catholic. The Warriors dispatched favored Parkersburg Catholic 61-50 in the 2021 championship contest.
They will meet again Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Bentley McKinney, left, and Cam McBride, of Mullens, shout for Wyoming East against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Laden Cook, senior at Wyoming East roots for his team against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Paige Cook, senior at Wyoming East cheers for her team against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Zoe Davis, 53, of St. Marys, and Maddie Clark, of Wyoming East, fight for a rebound during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Breanna Price, of St. Marys, left, and Kayley Bane, of Wyoming East, fight for a rebound during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East bench reacting after their team made a basket against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East bench reacting after their team made a basket against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kehrer Millicent, of St. Marys, left, and Kayley Bane, of Wyoming East, fight for a rebound during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Hannah Blankenship, of Wyoming East, left shoots over St.Marys defenders during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kayley Bane, of Wyoming East, left shoots over St.Marys defenders during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kayley Bane, of Wyoming East, center grabs a rebound away from St.Marys defenders during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34.
Maddie Clark, of Wyoming East, passes the ball away from St.Marys defenders during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kayley Bane, of Wyoming East, gets a hug from her head coach Angie Boninsegna after defeating St.Marys 54-34 during semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34.
Bentley McKinney, left, and Cam McBride, of Mullens, shout for Wyoming East against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Laden Cook, senior at Wyoming East roots for his team against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Paige Cook, senior at Wyoming East cheers for her team against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Zoe Davis, 53, of St. Marys, and Maddie Clark, of Wyoming East, fight for a rebound during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Breanna Price, of St. Marys, left, and Kayley Bane, of Wyoming East, fight for a rebound during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East bench reacting after their team made a basket against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East bench reacting after their team made a basket against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kehrer Millicent, of St. Marys, left, and Kayley Bane, of Wyoming East, fight for a rebound during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Hannah Blankenship, of Wyoming East, left shoots over St.Marys defenders during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kayley Bane, of Wyoming East, left shoots over St.Marys defenders during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kayley Bane, of Wyoming East, center grabs a rebound away from St.Marys defenders during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34.
Maddie Clark, of Wyoming East, passes the ball away from St.Marys defenders during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kayley Bane, of Wyoming East, gets a hug from her head coach Angie Boninsegna after defeating St.Marys 54-34 during semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Wyoming East against St. Marys during the semifinals of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday morning. Wyoming East won 54-34.
In the other Class AA bracket on semifinal Friday this year, No. 1 seed Parkersburg Catholic (25-0) raced past Petersburg 57-37.
While crediting her team’s execution both defensively and offensively with the sought-for outcome, Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna also thanked the Warrior faithful for its collective support.
“First of all, I wanted to do a shout-out to our fans for getting up so early,” she said. Their participation “gave us a lot of energy to start out the game, and we were really happy with that. We appreciate their support. Our whole county does a great job.”
“For a 9:30 game, I thought we started out really well,” Boninsegna continued. “Sometimes you start out a little sluggish, and I was really proud of our defense.
“St. Marys is a great team, and we were fortunate enough to beat them today.”
Junior Kayley Bane turned in a solid effort for the Warriors, logging a game-high 19 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Teammate Cadee Blackburn, a freshman, collected 11 points and five assists and registered three steals for the pesky Wyoming East defense, and sophomore Maddie Clark had 10 points and five boards.
The Warriors’ Colleen Lookabill and Hannah Blankenship contributed nine and eight rebounds, respectively, as Wyoming East owned a 39-25 edge on the glass.
King said he knew his squad was "up against a good team,” but “We felt like we could play with them.
“First quarter, we made some crucial errors, some mental errors. And let me tell you what, when you make mental errors against a team like that that is quick and athletic, it comes back to bite you. We had a plan, but we got smacked in the nose. We are the ones that usually do that (impose their will).
“Give Wyoming East credit. … They took things away from us (and created uncertainty). As a result, they got the upper hand and they made some shots and we did not.”
“We wanted to go to the championship game, and good defense was going to get us there, and it did,” said Wyoming East’s Clark.
A 6-0 run at the end of the first quarter allowed the Warriors to gain a 12-4 margin eight minutes in. Ahead 13-4, East got a fast break lay-in from Blankenship following a St. Marys turnover, then Blackburn intercepted a Blue Devil pass and Bane finished it off in transition with an easy deuce to stretch the advantage to 13, 17-4, forcing a St. Marys timeout at the 5:54 mark of the second period.
The lead later expanded to 24-9 on a Clark 3-pointer on a feed from Blackburn, and it was 26-13 at halftime when Blackburn kept up Wyoming East’s pressure theme and picked off a pass near midcourt and converted right before the buzzer.
King said the various Wyoming East weapons make them difficult to defend. He said he considered pressing, but “when you press a good, fast team on a big court, it usually turns into a layup-athon, and I didn’t want to go there. Right now, we are having trouble in the half-court, stopping the back cuts.”
“I think that if we could have got started out good in the first quarter, we would have been fine,” he added. “That’s a tribute to them and their pressure.
“Our girls never gave up; they still played hard. They just had more in their tank than we did.”
Losing starter Breanna Price, who was saddled by foul trouble and eventually fouled out, was an issue for his team, he said. “The Price girl getting in foul trouble early really hurt us, because she’s our steal person, our go-to person on the baseline.”
Make no mistake, though, he stressed. “The better team won.”
Boninsegna embraced the flow of the game. “That’s our type of game, transition type of game, and that’s what we need to do. We started moving well and got down the court, and that kind of swung it in our momentum. We also did a great job … getting offensive boards. When we did miss over the course of the game, we were able to get a key offensive board and put it back in.
“That’s just the way we function, this bunch. Each group’s different, and we did a great job running the court.”
She also said her team is still maturing. “I think, too, people forget how young we are. We were a little bit sluggish the last game, (due to) a little bit of nerves. If they weren’t nervous, I’d be worried about them.
“I think getting that game under their belt, they felt more relaxed.”
“I’ve been blessed to have really good kids and athletes,” Boninsegna said. “We say all the time, defense wins championships. You know the times we’ve won it, defense won championships.”
Bane and Clark both said the experience from last year’s championship game will be a big boost Saturday.
And Boninsegna says she expects a “much better” Wyoming East team than the one which dropped a 62-28 verdict to Parkersburg Catholic in December at Logan.
St. Marys, which concluded its season 20-6, was led by 13 points each from Addie Davis and Callie Powell. Only two other Blue Devils reached the scoring column. St. Marys shot 25.6 percent (11-of-43), committed 21 turnovers which led to 17 Warrior points, and was outrebounded by 14.