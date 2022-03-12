Wyoming East players embrace each other after suffering a loss to Parkersburg Catholic 67-35 in the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Warriors drop state title game to Parkersburg Catholic (With Gallery)
After shooting 20 percent and falling behind by 20 at halftime, Wyoming East was counting on things getting better in the second half.
They didn’t.
The Warriors struggled offensively all afternoon. Parkersburg Catholic, meanwhile, did not and ran away with the Class AA state championship 67-35 Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
031222 Wyoming East Finals 9.jpg
Hannah Blankenship, of Wyoming East, right, fights for the ball against Deborah Hardbarger Parkersburg Catholic during the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. Parkersburg Catholic won 67-35. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031222 Wyoming East Finals 1.jpg
Wyoming East vs Parkersburg Catholic in the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. Parkersburg Catholic won 67-35. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031222 Wyoming East Finals 2.jpg
Wyoming East vs Parkersburg Catholic in the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. Parkersburg Catholic won 67-35. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031222 Wyoming East Finals 3.jpg
Hannah Blankenship, of Wyoming East, right, blocks Deborah Hardbarger Parkersburg Catholic from getting in the lane during the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. Parkersburgh Catholic won 67-35. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031222 Wyoming East Finals 4.jpg
Wyoming East vs Parkersburg Catholic in the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. Parkersburg Catholic won 67-35. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031222 Wyoming East Finals 5.jpg
Maddie Clark, Wyoming East, left, taps the ball away from, Deborah Hardbarger, of Parkersburg Catholic in the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. Parkersburg Catholic won 67-35. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031222 Wyoming East Finals 6.jpg
Wyoming East vs Parkersburg Catholic in the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. Parkersburg Catholic won 67-35. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031222 Wyoming East Finals 7.jpg
Wyoming East vs Parkersburg Catholic in the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. Parkersburg Catholic won 67-35. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031222 Wyoming East Finals 8.jpg
Wyoming East vs Parkersburg Catholic in the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. Parkersburg Catholic won 67-35. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031222 Wyoming East Finals 10.jpg
Wyoming East vs Parkersburg Catholic in the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. Parkersburg Catholic won 67-35. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031222 Wyoming East Finals 11.jpg
Wyoming East vs Parkersburg Catholic in the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. Parkersburg Catholic won 67-35. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031222 Wyoming East Finals 12.jpg
Wyoming East players embrace each other after suffering a loss to Parkersburg Catholic 67-35 in the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031222 Wyoming East Finals 13.jpg
Madison Clark, left, Hannah Blankenship, and Kayley Bane, of Wyoming East embrace each other after suffering a loss to Parkersburg Catholic 67-35 in the championship game of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
The Crusaderettes (24-0) completed a perfect season and won their first state championship since 2006.
They also avenged their title loss to the Warriors of a year ago. The Crusaderettes were also undefeated going into that game, which Wyoming East won 61-50.
In 2020, Parkersburg Catholic was also unbeaten through the regular season and regionals before the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be canceled.
The Warriors (16-4), making their fifth title game appearance in the last six tournaments, were 3-of-15 from the floor in the first half and fell behind 14-4 after the first quarter.
A 3-pointer by Abby Russell less than two minutes into the second quarter got East within single digits at 16-7. Parkersburg Catholic then outscored the Warriors 12-2 over the next four minutes, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Leslie Huffman, to surge ahead 28-9.
The lead went to 33-13 at the break. The Crusaderettes closed the half shooting 13-of-22 (59.1 percent). They scored 15 points off eight Wyoming East turnovers.
Parkersburg Catholic maintained its dominance in the third quarter, a 10-3 run extending the lead to 43-16.
Three-pointers from Maddie Clark and Cadee Blackburn interrupted that, but the Crusaderettes scored the last seven points of the quarter to take a 52-22 lead into the fourth.
Parkersburg Catholic coasted the rest of the way.
The Warriors finished the game shooting 28 percent (11 of 39). Many of their missed field goals were shots attempted close to the rim.
The Crusaderettes made 23 of 43 field goals (53.5 percent).
Leslie Huffman led Parkersburg Catholic with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jocelynn Thorn finished with 17 points. Mary Tokodi-Ruth had 12 points, eight in the first quarter.
Wyoming East senior Hannah Blankenship scored 10 points in her last game, as did junior Abby Russell.