Warriors beat Independence, force Game 3

NEW RICHMOND — Andrea Laxton hit a two-run homer to tie the game and Megan Cook blasted the go-ahead three-run shot all in the sixth inning to lead Wyoming East to a 5-2 victory over Independence in Game 2 of the Class AA Region 3 softball championship series Tuesday.
The Warriors' win sets up a decisive Game 3 Wednesday in Coal City. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Independence, which shut out Wyoming East 2-0 in their only regular season meeting and then again 8-0 in Game 1 on Monday, led 2-0 after the fifth inning. Kaylen Parks, who was intentionally walked in each plate appearance of the series up to the fourth inning Tuesday, got a pitch to hit and belted it for her 13th home run of the season.
Destiny Blankenship drove in a run in the top of the sixth before the Warriors' late explosion.
Olivia Hylton closed out her complete game in the top of the seventh for the Warriors (17-12). She had five strikeouts and three walks.
Delaney Buckland struck out 12 and walked two for Independence (21-14).
The winner of Wednesday's game will advance to the state tournament June 22-23 in South Charleston.
I (21-14) 000 101 0 — 2 5 1
WE (17-12) 000 005 x — 5 7 1
Pitching — WE: Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton; I: Delaney Buckland and Kaylen Parks. WP: Hylton; LP: Buckland . Hitting — WE: Hylton 1-3 (2b, run), Andrea Laxton 1-3 (HR, run, 2 rbi), Lilly Hill 1-3 (2b, run), Makayla King 1-2 (run), Megan Cook 1-3 (hr, run, 3 rbi), Savannah Brehm 2-3 (3b). I: Kaylen Parks 1-1 (hr, 2 runs, rbi), Kendall Martin (1-2), Destiny Blankenship 1-3 (rbi), Chloe Hart 1-3, Trista White 1-3.