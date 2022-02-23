Warriors beat Bobcats for sectional championship

NEW RICHMOND — Madison Clark had 11 points, six assists and six steals and Wyoming East defeated Summers County 58-45 for the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 championship Wednesday night.
Hannah Blankenship had 23 points and Cadee Blackburn 18, and both grabbed six rebounds. Abby Russell had five assists.
Gracie Harvey led Summers County with 13 points and Liv Meador had 10. Sullivan Pivont and eight rebounds.
Wyoming East will host the Mingo Central-Chapmanville loser next Thursday, March 3, and Summers County will travel to the winner in the Class AA Region 3 co-finals. The winners will advance to the state tournament.