NEW RICHWOOD — The comparisons are few between the 2016-2019 class at Wyoming East and the group that came in in 2020 and will finish their careers this week at the girls state basketball tournament in Charleston.
For starters, that 2016 group boasted one of the premier defensive forces in the state in 6-foot-5 shot blocker and paint filler Emily Saunders, who played at women’s powerhouse Tennessee and finished her career at Youngstown State.
It also had the school’s all-time leading scorer in Jazz Blankenship (1,612 points), who never missed a game in her high school career (104).
That group of seniors left with a title and 87 victories.
There are, however, some parallels between the teams.
Both are built on aggressive defenses and depth that wore on opposing squads. Both ended up at three state tournaments, each losing a regional championship along the way, each with a state championship and both currently have 17 losses (87-17 and 67-17).
If the current team can keep that final number at 17 it will do something that storied class of 2019 didn’t do. Win two state titles.
The senior group of Abby Russell, Kayley Bane, Colleen Lookabill and Laken Toler will make their third straight state tournament berth and, like the 2019 class, can make it three state title game appearances.
Russell, a former first-team all-state guard who has battled back from knee injuries and the death of her father over the last two seasons, has played a pivotal role down the stretch. At Chapmanville in the Region 3 co-final she had some key 3s in a run that led the Warriors to the 54-47 win and back to Charleston.
“She really shot the lights out at Chapmanville,” coach Angie Boninsegna, architect of the Warriors' Class AA reign, said of Russell, who was 6-of-9 from 3 and finished with 20 points. “But that’s Abby. She’s done that for us this year. When we have been down and needed somebody to step up, she’s been the one who stepped up.”
Bane gives the Warriors their toughness on the floor, and she is averaging 7.9 points and 4.2 rebounds, both third on the team. Lookabill also starts and is a jack of all trades for the Warriors, a player who can do a bit of everything, averaging about four points, four rebounds and two steals per game.
Sophomore Cadee Blackburn leads the Warriors in scoring at 16.4 points per game and she has 49 3s. Junior Maddie Clark averages 13.1 points with 4.6 rebounds and five assists.
No. 2 seed Wyoming East (18-4) will take on No. 7 seed Ravenswood (13-10) Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The Warriors have played in six of the last eight Class AA championship games and haven’t bowed out of a state tournament prior to the championship game since 2014-15 when Wyoming East fell to Sissonville in the semifinals.
If the group that went through first had an Achilles' heel, it was the injury bug. In 2018, with two top point guards Gabby Lupardus and Sky Davidson sidelined with injuries, Blankenship moved to the point in the title game.
That is the depth that team possessed and it's also a strength this year.
“I don’t know if we go as deep as some of the teams we’ve had here, we’ve had teams where we could play as many as 11, 12 players if we had to,” Boninsegna said. “But we are deep, we can play nine or 10 girls and everyone gives us something different.”
This year’s senior class had a kryptonite known as Covid. The year the Warriors won the title, they were limited to just seven regular season games but went on a 6-0 tear in the postseason to finish 13-2. The fact they have played 20 games fewer than the 2016-19 class – nearly a season – speaks to that.
If all give something different to the squad, all give the same thing, maximum effort on defense.
“That’s one thing all of our teams will have, we are going to be aggressive on defense,” Boninsegna said. “We might not press the way some teams have, when we have some lineups on the floor, we are a little slower than we have been, but we are still aggressive. Maddie Clark played great defense for us. And Abi Baker, a freshman, has played well for us lately.”
Hadleigh McGoskey leads Ravenswood with a 23.6 average and Emily Wratchford averages 10.6.
“We have a lot of respect for Ravenswood from what we have seen on film,” Boninsegna said. “I hope that the fact we’ve been down there the last couple years helps our young players get adjusted a little bit quicker than we would have if we hadn’t played. We have to be aggressive on defense and I hope that our depth will help us.”
