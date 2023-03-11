CHARLESTON — Both coaches acknowledged that their teams’ last meeting was pivotal for each program. The impact for each was measured differently, but it ultimately led to Wyoming East and Summers County playing a fourth time, on the biggest stage West Virginia high school basketball has to offer.
And for the third time, it was Wyoming East coming out on top.
Third time against the Bobcats, third time at the top of the mountain.
The No. 2 seed Warriors led from the start, an 11-0 opening run setting the tone in a 57-41 win over top seed Summers for the Class AA state championship Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Warriors won their third title under coach Angie Boninsegna, adding to the 2016 and 2021 championships. They were playing in their third straight state final.
They lost last season’s championship decisively to Parkersburg Catholic, 67-35.
“We never wanted to feel that way again, how we lost,” senior point guard Abby Russell said. “That feeling was terrible.”
The determination was evident from the start.
Wyoming East (21-4) scored the game’s first 11 points, Russell getting it started with a 3-pointer. Summers finally got going with a 3-pointer by Sullivan Pivont that started a 10-1 run that made it a two-point game.
But Russell closed the quarter with another 3-pointer to put the Warriors ahead 15-10 going to the second and start what would be a game-long trend.
Every time the Bobcats (23-5) looked to be narrowing the gap, the Warriors would do something to interrupt the charge.
“I think our quick start helped us,” Boninsegna said. “We got off to a good quick start with these girls and that kind of set the tone for what we were able to do later on. Our transition did overall pretty well. Summers County’s a tough team. They’ve got some shooters, and we were able to maintain or match the runs.”
Summers County coach Chad Meador said his team was conditioned to fight itself out of deficits, but 11 was a bit too much.
“You can’t trade buckets with Wyoming East,” Meador said. “You’ve got to get stops, you’ve got to eliminate second-chance points. There was a stretch they just grabbed about every offensive rebound and put it back.”
After the first quarter, Summers was never again able to score consecutive field goals.
Warrior senior Colleen Lookabill closed her career with a memorable performance on the Coliseum floor. She was 4-of-6 from the floor and finished with 12 points and also grabbed eight rebounds.
She banked in a deep 3-pointer to start the second half as the Warriors pushed their lead to 40-24.
“We always had faith in Colleen shooting, but she was slow to come around to us,” Boninsegna said. “She picked the perfect day to have belief in herself, because we always did. We knew we could shoot and she stepped up for us.”
It helped offset a rare low-scoring night for Cadee Blackburn. The Bobcats focused much of their attention on Blackburn, who scored 30 points in the Warriors’ 66-41 semifinal win over Petersburg Friday night.
“Just stayed in her face the whole time, honestly,” Liv Meador said of guarding Blackburn. “She’s a really good player and I knew that if she got the ball a lot then she was going to score. So I just tried to lock in on that and just get it done.”
Blackburn attempted just four shots on the night and was 4-of-4 at the free throw line. She did finish with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“We feel like we lost a lot of people believing in us after the loss to Summers County (in the Region 3, Section 1 championship),” Lookabill said. “We knew it was win or lose and go home. We have a lot of seniors on this team and we were not ready to give up.”
Maddie Clark led the Warriors with 17 points and four assists. Russell finished with 13 points.
“They did a few things a little different tonight,” Meador said. “They didn’t come out and guard the whole night. They played a little passive man, which is something we identified early. They came out in a little different offensive weave set, which was something we had to adjust to. So they brought something to the table that we hadn’t seen and that’s what good coaches do.”
Wyoming East outrebounded the Bobcats 32-21.
“I saw a bunch of green jerseys that wanted the ball,” Meador said. “The best rebounders just go up and get it. We didn’t box out very well early on. I thought we rebounded a little better as the game went on. They wanted it. They went up, they got it.”
Pivont scored 15 points and Liv Meador 12 for the Bobcats in the final game of their careers.
“I really wanted to win today, but for some reason it wasn’t God’s will,” Pivont said. “But I’m just grateful to have been on this team and play my last game in the state championship game.”
“With my dad as the coach through the years, I’m just glad to be with him and the other coaches,” Meador said.
Wyoming East defeated the Bobcats twice in the regular season, then Summers was able to finally break an eight-game losing streak to the Warriors with a 50-47 win for the sectional championship.
For the Warriors, the impact of that game was simple.
“Summers County played well at sectionals,” Boninsegna said. “I think that we set a mindset … and gave us urgency, and we took care of what we needed to take care of.”
Meanwhile, beating the Warriors for the sectional title kept Summers from having to play on the road in the Region 3 co-finals.
“Truly, the victory at Wyoming East in the sectional championship, I felt got us here,” Meador said. “We were able to secure home court advantage against Mingo Central.”
Both teams won their regional games and secured the top two seeds for the state tournament in the process. And they both played the part.
The Warriors ended up with the top scoring offense in the tournament (63.3 points per game) and the No. 1 scoring defense (39.7 points allowed).
The Bobcats were second defensively (40.3) and were second behind the Warriors in several offensive categories.
It ended up being a strong statement for Region 3. Wyoming East, Summers County and Mingo Central were all ranked first in the state at some point in the season and occupied the top three spots.
Gracie Harvey, Liv Meador and Pivont were on the all-tournament team for Summers, while the Warriors were represented by Clark, Blackburn and Russell.
Joining them were Molly Messer (Charleston Catholic), Braylee Corbin (Petersburg) and Hadleigh McGoskey (Ravenswood).
