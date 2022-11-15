When Cliff Warden left Independence in 2017 to take over at Christiansburg, one of the high school wrestling powers in Virginia, he was fully invested in the Blue Demons.
But he also kept tabs on the program he called home, both as a wrestler and coach.
“I missed a couple of high school state tournaments just because it was the same weekend as the youth state tournament in Virginia. I got heavily involved, trying to build feeder (programs),” Warden said. “I worked down there, but I kept track of what Independence wrestling was doing for sure.”
Now keeping track will be a lot easier. Warden is back as the Patriots head coach, replacing Jeremy Hart, who resigned after the state tournament in March.
Hart took over for Warden and led the Patriots to the 2018 state title after Warden’s teams had won the previous four.
“It feels good knowing the kids better, and their families,” Warden said.
And, no surprise to anyone who knows him, Warden is looking at continuing to grow what has long been one of the top programs in the state.
“I guess what feels best about it is (coach) Mark Ward’s got 30-plus kids at the middle school level,” he said. “You’re going to have a constant flow of kids coming in to where you can win at the high school level.”
The Patriots will definitely have a freshman influence in the mat room this winter, but the team is strongly experienced. Of the 12 wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament last season, 11 are back.
The only one missing is Atticus Goodson, the 2021 Kennedy Award winner in football and currently a freshman at JUCO baseball powerhouse Walters State in Tennessee. Goodson was the Region 3 champion last season at 220 pounds.
“That guy, of course he didn’t place in the state tournament but I guess you could say he was a point or two away from winning the state tournament if you trace it back on paper,” Warden said. “We’ll for sure miss him in the mat room.”
Two of the 11 returning are state champions, including two-time winner at 106 pounds, junior Dillon Perdue. Colten Caron is a senior and is back after winning the 170 championship.
“He’s been coming to work,” Warden said of Perdue. “We did a few of those flex day practices and he’s been coming to work. ... Dillon Perdue can win again.”
Caron lost the Region 3 final to Dalton Hanshaw of Nicholas County but bounced back to win the state title a week later.
“Just believing,” Warden said. “We told him for a long time that you can win a state title if you work and just believe in the process. Trust the process.”
Caron is one of several football players who have their sights set on winning the program’s first state championship. Among the others are seniors Judah Price (state runner-up, 145), Colton Miller (region runner-up, 152), junior Derrick Hypes (third region, 182) and senior Logan Isom (third state tournament, 285).
Warden already has Super Six weekend devised, with his team opening its season Dec. 3 at a pools tournament at Washington High School.
“Our plan is to go up as a team and watch those boys on Wheeling Island Friday night, then go wrestle in the Eastern Panhandle Saturday,” Warden said. “And I would imagine those football players are going to come over there.”
The other returning wrestlers are senior Joshua Hart (region champion, 195) and juniors Caleyb Nichols (sixth, 138), Seth Snuffer (third region, 113), Kenzie Taylor (fourth region, 126) and Ashton Goodson (third region, 132).
There are freshmen Warden expects to contribute right away, including J.J. Scarafino, Hunter Whittaker, Tyson McGinnis, Jesse Adams and Luke Mullins.
With that mix of vast experience and a promising freshman class, Warden thinks ending Point Pleasant’s run of four straight state championships is attainable.
“You can look at it (as) returning points coming back, it’s close enough. If we developed our guys a little better and we bring more than they got, our goal is to win a state title,” Warden said. “I think if your goal is less than that, you’re selling those guys short.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.