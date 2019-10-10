War Zone fireworks

Could the game tonight in New Richmond get any bigger? Maybe if it was a playoff battle.
Even though it is just week seven of the high school football season, tonight’s game in the War Zone will definitely have a playoff feel when No. 12 Shady Spring (5-1) visits No. 5 Wyoming East (5-0) in a Class AA showdown.
“I think it is going to be a great atmosphere. The kids are excited and really fired up. This is why you play the game,” Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto said. “I would say everybody from that side of the county will be there and I think our fans will travel well too.”
Success for Shady Spring this year has been due in large part to its stout defense and lethal offensive weapons.
The Shady defense has allowed just 44 points over six games, including three shutouts. The most points surrendered this year was 19 in a six-point loss to Nicholas County.
On average, the Tigers are allowing less than 90 yards per game, both rushing and passing.
“The defense has been the cornerstone of our team, no doubt,” Culicerto said. “Defense is one of those thing where if you have guys back in certain spots, its key. We have Haven Chapman back at linebacker along with Dane Chapman, his brother. Isaac Harvey has played there since he was a freshman. Linebackers are kinda the quarterback of your defense.”
“Then we have (Jadon) Hershberger and (Isaiah) Valentine as defensive backs,” Culicerto continued. “We had to replace our defensive line, but we have four big, tough kids that play line and know their job. We felt like we would be pretty good.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Shady has a vast array of weapons, starting with quarterback, Drew Clark. Clark has thrown for 737 yards and eight touchdowns this year, while running for 229 yards and three scores.
Hershberger has been Clark’s main target with 305 yards and two touchdowns, but the speedy Valentine and Erick Bevil are lethal options as well.
Running back, Haven Chapman is coming off his best game of the season against Pocahontas County where he rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Chapman also had a 25-yard score through the air.
The burning question tonight will be, can the Warriors high powered offense be successful against that stingy Tigers defense?
East is averaging a whopping 39 points per game this year.
“Wyoming East has a good mix, being able to run and throw,” Culicerto said. “They also take home run shots on you, so you have to be ready. They can really put points on the board. It will be a big test for our defense.”
The Warriors have hurt their opponents on the ground with Caleb Bower and through the air with quarterback Seth Ross.
Bower has rushed for just under 900 yards this year. He has scored 13 times and averages 178 yards per game. The senior tailback is coming off a 245-yard performance last week where he scored five times in a win over River View.
Ross, on the other hand, has driven defenses crazy extending plays. Throwing for 728 yards and eight touchdowns, the senior signal-caller has been money at crunch time for East.
Ross’ main target has been Caden Lookabill who has quietly accumulated some very impressive numbers. Lookabill has piled up 334 yards on 18 catches, averaging over 18 yards per grab.
“We have to stop the run tonight. I am hoping we can force them to put it in the air,” Culicerto said. “If they start running it on us, that will put us in a bind. They have been running the ball well this year.”
********
The remaining area schedule has plenty of games with playoff implications.
Class A, No. 7 Greenbrier West (4-1) welcomes Pocahontas County (2-4) in a game many will think is a walkover. The Warriors may not have the premier record, but the boys from Dunmore are a hard hitting bunch that will not go away easy.
In the four setbacks, Pocahontas County has lost by a total of 28 points. Fourteen of those points came last week at Shady Spring, a game that was very much up for grabs late in the contest.
Midland Trail sits at No. 3 in Class A and has another chance for big playoff points when it welcomes Class AA Liberty to Hico.
The Raiders have dropped two straight and will be hungry for a win. Trail, on the other hand, has battled injuries all season and is coming off a hard fought win at Westside where Register-Herald Player of the Week, Robert Rufner tallied 281 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Class AA Oak Hill (2-4) is riding a two-game winning streak as it heads to Fairlea for a battle with Class AAA, No. 11 Greenbrier East (3-2).
The Red Devils have been led of late by the feet of Te-amo Shelton who has rushed for over 500 yards in the last three games alone. The turf at East may be to Shelton’s liking.
East is led by maybe the areas most versatile player in Kyle King. On four carries last week, King ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He was 4-for-7 passing for 69 yards and another score, plus he had two catches for 37 yards.
Meadow Bridge (2-3) hosts Webster County (3-3) in a battle of teams sitting just outside the top-16 in Class A.
A win will be huge for either team and will likely move the winner into playoff contention.
Class AA Independence (4-2) travels to Class A Summers County (2-4). Neither team is out of the playoff picture right now, but in reality, a win is a must to stay in the playoff hunt.
James Monroe (3-2) goes to Westside (0-6) looking to keep itself in the postseason conversation, as does No. 14 Nicholas County (4-2) who visits Braxton County (0-6).
PikeView will be at No. 8 Bluefield (4-1) and Woodrow Wilson (1-4) makes the trip to South Charleston (1-4) tonight.
Richwood is off this week.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981