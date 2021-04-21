After their last game, a 75-23 win over Oak Hill in the sectional semifinals, Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors said he believed senior Jamara Walton's best basketball was ahead of her.
He wasn't wrong.
The senior center poured in 24 points as the Lady Flying Eagles defeated Capital 68-53 Wednesday night in the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final in Beckley, securing their third trip to the state tournament in four years.
Following the departure of senior all-stater Cloey Frantz, who had to be carried off the court in the third quarter after a drive to the basket, Walton took the reins, scoring nine straight points for Beckley to make a 37-30 game a 46-32 game in favor of the hosts.
"It's my senior year and I wasn't going out without a fight," Walton said. "I didn't want this to be our last game. I knew we had to make it to states. Even when Cloey went down we knew what we wanted to do and nothing was going to stop us. This was it and I had to do my part."
Walton served as the X-factor for Beckley all evening, giving her team life off the bench.
Behind a relentless defense and offensive rebounding, the visiting Cougars raced out to a 9-4 lead, thwarting Beckley's attempts to find a rhythm on offense. That changed when Walton entered the game, scoring on back-to-back layups to cut the deficit to a point. The hosts claimed the lead for the first time when Olivia Ziolkowski grabbed an offensive rebound and scored, but a 3-pointer before the buzzer put Capital back on top.
Both teams traded buckets in the early minutes of the second quarter, but after five straight points from Frantz gave Beckley the lead, Capital unloaded a haymaker. A 7-0 run prompted Nabors to call a timeout with his team trailing 23-17. His advice to his team proved to be what they needed to hear.
"We just challenged them," Nabors said. "We thought Capital wanted it more. They came to play. They punched us in the mouth and we did a terrible job rebounding the basketball. As a whole they outworked us on the boards, but we challenged them and they stepped up and took it. They played harder and we stepped up our defense."
Capital expanded its lead to seven points on a free throw, but it was downhill after that.
Walton was again a thorn in the side of the Cougars, scoring eight points in a what was a 15-1 run to close out the half, giving Beckley a 32-25 advantage at the break.
"Walton got inside on me early in the second quarter and made a run to make it difficult on us," Capital head coach Michael Cunningham said. "They've got some good height and they just started pounding us inside. They got several second-chance shots, so rebounding hurt us tonight, but I'm proud of my girls. We've got three seniors that are departing from us, but it's a lot different than when we took over three years ago."
"She just did what we've been trying to get her to do all year," Nabors said. "The key with Jamara is running the floor. On the offensive end when she runs the floor we've got guards who can push the ball and find her. If they stop the ball we can dish it off to her to score. She's very athletic and it's hard for any big to run with her. She did what we've expected to her to do all year long and I just thought she stepped up and made plays when we needed. She did what it took to get this win tonight."
The Lady Flying Eagles picked up where they left off in the first half, with Keanti Thompson scoring on consecutive layup attempts, but the Cougars managed to cut the deficit back to seven before Frantz went down, holding her right leg. After several minutes the senior guard was carried off the court and the visitors came over to wish her well.
The loss motivated her teammates to finish the job.
"I saw concern," Nabors said. "It was in their eyes, like we just lost our leader. We just told them Cloey was going to be fine, we just have to step it up a notch because she's probably not coming back in the game, so we've got to do it for her. They accepted the challenge once again and the rest is history."
Walton's 8-0 spurt added distance but a 3-pointer from Lataja Creasey made it a 17-point game and the Lady Flying Eagles never looked back.
"That was a big 3-point shot," Nabors said. "I thought that shot took us to another level. I'm glad she took it too. We want her to take those shots and we're proud of her. She's not the type that wants to score, but we want her to take those shots and we're glad she took it and made it. We're really proud of her effort tonight on both offense and defense, accepting that challenge when Cloey went out."
The Flying Eagles advance to next week's state tournament as the No. 6 seed. They will play No. 3 George Washington at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Capital
Kyra Brown 12, Talayah Boxley 11, Abbie Robinson 3, Kyleigh Bulger 2, Natalyia Sayles 11, Mya Toombs 14
Beckley
Keanti Thompson 16, Lataja Creasey 6, Cloey Frantz 10, Olivia Ziolkowski 6, Camille Fenton 6, Jamara Walton 24
C: 14 11 13 15 — 53
B: 12 20 25 11 — 68
3-point goals — C: 5 (Brown, Robinson, Sayles, Toombs 2); B: 2 (Creasey, Frantz). Fouled Out — C: Toombs.