Walls signs to golf at Bluefield

CLEAR FORK — Bluefield University golf coach Steve Lilly stood up and said he had an announcement to make during Westside senior Tanner Walls’ signing in the school gym Thursday afternoon.
“I want to present Tanner with his new golf bag,” Lilly said picking up the bag. “I know that you have a Blue Ridge Tour bag you are fond of, but this will be your new bag.”
Asked how long it will be until he changes bags, Walls smiled.
“Probably right away,” he said.
And why not? He is now a signed, sealed and delivered college golfer. Besides, his name has already been stitched on the side.
Walls has put a lot of work into his golf career and that course time is now paying off in the form of a college career that will start this fall, after he finishes what he hopes will be another championship season on the Blue Ridge Tour.
Walls has been a mainstay at Westside for four years, anchoring the state championship team as a freshman and he also finished third as a senior in the individual standings.
“After that (freshman year), it just gave him such confidence going on every year,” his coach at Westside, Jeremy Warrix, said. “It just made him push himself that he could go out there and show he was one of the top golfers in the state.”
Walls said that freshman year was a springboard because of his mentors on that team.
“My freshman year I had two great role models, Caleb Cook and Dawson Browning,” Walls said. “They have definitely helped me along the way. And also coach (Jeremy Warrix), my dad, my whole family really. Everybody has played a key part in helping me throughout the way.”
Family is a key part of why Walls signed with Lilly and the Rams.
“I like the family atmosphere and I like the way the campus is set up,” Walls said. “Everyone there is like one big family. They call themselves the RamFam.”
It’s no surprise to Warrix that his senior standout has carved out an opportunity to pursue his dream of a college career.
“Tanner Walls is an excellent kid,” Warrix said. “He has been a four-year starter and we won the state championship his freshman year with him being an anchor of that team. He came through clutch. He was third last year. He is an excellent student. This is an outstanding opportunity for him, and we are all very excited for him.”
Walls said he was looking forward to signing.
“The process was drawn out a little bit but me and Mr. Lilly have been working on it and I would say it took about three months,” Walls said. “I went for a visit, and I really just loved it.”
Warrix said his expectations are the same as when he came into high school.
“He works hard, and he plays all the time,” Warrix said. “As soon as he finished that first year you could just tell that he had what it takes to be a college golfer and to have success.”