Walls, Eagles thankful to get started

Cooper Vaught saw how deeply his senior teammates were affected last year when the coronavirus pandemic ripped their spring season away.
It's a feeling he is determined not to feel for himself this spring.
"It's a big deal, especially after losing last season," the Woodrow Wilson senior said. "It was a big deal for everyone. We're just all really excited to get back into it this year. ... We're just trying to stay safe throughout practice, keeping our masks on, trying to prevent Covid as much as we can so we can keep coming out and keep playing tomorrow."
Perhaps lost in the middle of a delayed winter sports season is the fact that spring sports teams around West Virginia started practice Monday. As excited as teams in the fall and winter sports were to get to play, it undoubtedly has a different meaning for athletes in baseball, softball, tennis and track.
Spring sports were completely wiped out due to the pandemic, their athletes the only ones to fully experience how it felt to not have a chance to compete.
"I was excited about it last year, then we get to the scrimmage game and right after that we have two practices and they shut us down," said Chris Walls, who was supposed to make his debut as Woodrow Wilson's head coach last spring. "We never got started last year, not as far as games go. I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it."
Walls said he will be putting a young team on the field, with only three seniors — Vaught, a shortstop and pitcher, first baseman/pitcher Reece Standard, who transferred from Greater Beckley Christian, and first baseman Austin Underwood.
"We're a lot younger this year," Walls said. "Just trying to develop and figure out the identity."
The seniors' roles will be big this year, Walls added.
"I've got a great one in Cooper," he said. "He's taken a lot of these young ones under his wing and has done a lot of one-on-one with them. That's the thing I like about him, he's a true leader. I might be off working on something else and he's got the young ones working on being the cutoff man or teaching outfielders how to crow hop, and he's not even an outfielder. That's the stuff, as a coach, you catch on to and notice him doing, maybe a potential coach in the future."
"I feel like I help a lot of the younger kids on the team, with their fundamentals and stuff," Vaught said. "I feel like it's my role to help them and lead this team as far as we can go."
Spring sports can play their first games on Monday, April 12. The Flying Eagles are scheduled to open April 15 at home against Parkersburg.
The team understands Covid is still very much an issue, but will not let it affect their approach.
"If they shut us down, they shut us down. We're not even talking about it, not thinking about it. We're just keeping our fingers crossed that it doesn't happen," Walls said. "We're going about our business and practicing hard and working hard for tomorrow and keep doing it day by day. Hopefully we will get the season in."
