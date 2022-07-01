Kris Massey gave up only one hit in his second start for the West Virginia Miners.
It was the eight walks that hurt.
Massey limited Lafayette to one run over his first five innings, but half of his walks came in a pivotal sixth and ultimately doomed the Miners to an 8-4 loss on Friday.
The Aviators got to Massey for a two-out run in the top of the first, thanks to back-to-back walks after he had struck out the first two hitters. Trevor Johnson cashed in with a run-scoring single to give his team the early lead.
Massey settled down from there, facing only one batter over the minimum the next four innings. He got through the fifth on 71 pitches.
It unraveled in the sixth with the Miners leading 3-1.
After working a nine-pitch fifth, Massey threw that many pitches to the first two batters of the sixth, walking Eli Tencza and Brandon Daniels. Tanner Craig then grounded to third baseman Devin Hooper, but the throw to second to try to start a double play found its way to the outfield.
Tencza scored and Daniels went to third, then Johnson drew the third walk of the inning to load the bases. After Ethan Bedgood struck out, Mike Snyder flied out to center field to drive in Daniels with the tying run.
Z Hatcher became walk No. 4 and Massey's day was done at 95 pitches.
Carlos Marquez came in and got Jack Lang to ground out to end the inning — but not before a wild pitch that allowed Craig to score the go-ahead run that was charged to Massey.
Massey (0-1) was charged with four runs, two earned, and struck out seven. The left-hander from Indiana Tech has allowed just nine hits over 19 innings pitched this summer but has issued 26 walks.
Miners manager Tim Epling acknowledged Massey walked too many batters, but was quick to credit the work of the Lafayette pitchers. The Miners (9-17) got to starter Tyler Norris for three runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings, but three relievers came in and shut them down the rest of the way.
"Too many walks, but the thing about it is is I have to tip my hat to their pitchers," Epling said. "That lefty (Bryson Walker) and even that righty that came in there were burying the ball. They were pretty good. And you couldn't really dig in, so it was going to be a tight game regardless."
Bryson Walker got the win, allowing one run and four hits over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.
He allowed Alex Christie's RBI double — his third of the series — in the seventh after the Aviators (14-15) had added to their lead with Johnson's two-run single in the seventh and Tencza's two-run homer to left in the eighth.
Connor Fries and Nick Yeager pitched perfect eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to end it.
The Miners took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run single by Hooper. Blake Lazaris doubled off the right field wall in the fourth to score Zach Doss and put the Miners up 3-1.
The Miners will try to win the series Saturday on Fireworks Night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
Tickets for all games can be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/463054.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5