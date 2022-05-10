Greenbrier West 4, Midland Trail 3
hico — Greenbrier West loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning and Desteney Walker hit a grand slam to give the Cavaliers a 4-3 win over Midland Trail in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament on Tuesday.
Michaela Alley gave up two hits, three runs, two of them earned, and struck out eight for West. Meghan Gill gave up eight hits, four earned runs and struck out seven in the loss for Trail.
The teams will meet again Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the decisive game at Western Greenbrier Middle School in Crawley. The winner will advance to next week's Region 3 best-of-3 series against Section 1 champion James Monroe.
GW: 000 000 4 — 4 8 2
MT: 000 102 0 — 3 2 0
Pitching— GW: Michaela Alley; MT: Meghan Gill. WP: Alley, LP: Gill. Hitting — GW: Hannah Sweet 3-4 (r), Preslee Treadway 1-2 (r), Desteny Walker 2-4 (HR, 4 RBI), Brooke Nutter 1-3, Kyndall Taylor 1-1 (r); MT: Syd Sheets 1-4 (2r, 2B), Chezney Skaggs (RBI), Madi Campbell (r), Layla Tompkins (RBI), Katie Hawkins (RBI).