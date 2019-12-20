Dave Walker, a southern West Virginia native the state’s winningest high school football coach, is coming home.
Several media outlets confirmed on Friday that Walker, who led Martinsburg to eight Class AAA state championships, will become the new head coach at Concord University.
The Journal in Martinsburg was the first to report the news. Walker would not comment on the situation, but Concord will reportedly hold a press conference Monday to announce the hiring.
The job became vacant when Paul Price resigned in November. Concord has had five consecutive non-winning seasons.
Martinsburg defeated Cabell Midland on Dec. 7 to win its fourth straight state title. The Bulldogs have won 56 consecutive games.
Walker, who graduated from Pineville High in 1983 and then Glenville State College, took over at Martinsburg in 1997 after a stint at East Hardy. He has a state-record 304 coaching victories.
Walker was named the National Federation of State High School Associations National Coach of the Year in 2017.
Walker said at that time he was more interested in staying in the high school game. But the chance to get back closer to home may have been too much for him to resist.
“When I was at Pineville, I was surrounded by a lot of great athletes, not only at Pineville, but all over Wyoming County,” Walker told The Register-Herald in April 2017. “I have never forgotten where I came from and I am proud of my Wyoming County heritage.”