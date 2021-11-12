Shady Spring celebrates after winning the first set against Frankfort during the quarter-final match of the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday morning. Shady won in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Volleyball roundup: Shady to meet Philip Barbour for state title; Woodrow drops heartbreaker; Cavaliers' season ends (With Photo Galleries)
Shady Spring will defend its Class AA state championship against a familiar foe.
The No. 1 seed Tigers will battle No. 2 Philip Barbour in a rematch of the 2020 state championship Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The match will start 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Class A state title game.
111321 Shady Spring 1.jpg
Meg Williams, 3, of Shady Spring, spikes the ball against Frankfort in the quarter-final match of the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Shady won in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Shady Spring 2.jpg
Meg Williams, 3, of Shady Spring, spikes the ball against Frankfort defender in the quarter-final match of the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Shady won in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Shady Spring 4.jpg
CAmille Testerman, 3, of Shady Spring, spikes the ball against Frankfort in the quarter-final match of the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Shady won in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Shady Spring 5.jpg
Shady Spring celebrates after winning the first set against Frankfort during the quarter-final match of the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday morning. Shady won in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Shady Spring 6.jpg
Shady Spring fans rooting for their team against Frankfort during the quarter-final match of the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Shady won in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Shady Spring 7.jpg
Peydon Smith, 6, of Shady Spring, spikes the ball against Frankfort defender in the quarter-final match of the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Shady won in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Shady Spring 8.jpg
Shady Spring celebrates after winning the last set against Frankfort during the quarter-final match of the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Shady won in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Shady Spring 9.jpg
Shady Spring celebrates after winning the last set against Frankfort during the quarter-final match of the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Shady won in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
1 of 8
Shady swept the Colts in straight sets to win last year’s championship. Now the Tigers will go for their first repeat since 2002-2003.
111321 Woodrow Volleyball 1.jpg
Emily Stack, 20, of Woodrow Wilson, goes up high for a spike against George Washington in the quarter-final match of the Girls State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Woodrow lost in the fifth set. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Woodrow Volleyball 2.jpg
Elysia Salon, 17, of Woodrow Wilson, tabs the ball over the net against George Washington in the quarter-final match of the Girls State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Woodrow lost in the fifth set. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Woodrow Volleyball 3.jpg
Saira Diehl, 11, of Woodrow Wilson, left, and Zamahiya Moss, 34, try to block a spike against George Washington in the quarter-final match of the Girls State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Woodrow lost in the fifth set. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Woodrow Volleyball 4.jpg
Elysia Salon, 17, of Woodrow Wilson, spikes the ball against George Washington in the quarter-final match of the Girls State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Woodrow lost in the fifth set. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Woodrow Volleyball 5.jpg
Elysia Salon, 17, of Woodrow Wilson, spikes the ball against George Washington in the quarter-final match of the Girls State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Woodrow lost in the fifth set. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Woodrow Volleyball 6.jpg
Saira Diehl, 11, left, and Olivia Ziolkowski, 14, of Woodrow Wilson, try to block a spike against George Washington in the quarter-final match of the Girls State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Woodrow lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Woodrow Volleyball 7.jpg
Woodrow Wilson girls celebrate after winning the first set against George Washington in the quarter-final match of the Girls State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Woodrow lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Woodrow Volleyball 8.jpg
Elysia Salon, 17, of Woodrow Wilson, spikes the ball against George Washington in the quarter-final match of the Girls State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Woodrow lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Woodrow Volleyball 9.jpg
Emily Stack, 20, of Woodrow Wilson, spikes against George Washington in the quarter-final match of the Girls State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Woodrow lost in five sets (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Woodrow Volleyball 10.jpg
Zamahiya Moss, 34, of Woodrow Wilson, defends a spike against George Washington in the quarter-final match of the Girls State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Woodrow lost in five sets (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Woodrow Volleyball 11.jpg
Woodrow Wilson girls celebrate after winning the fourth set against George Washington in the quarter-final match of the Girls State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. Woodrow lost in five sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Woodrow Volleyball 12.jpg
Woodrow Wilson girls lost their fifth set against George Washington in the quarter-final match of the Girls State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
1 of 12
The teams met twice in the regular season, with each taking a 2-0 victory on its home court.
111321 Greenbrier West Volleyball 1.jpg
Kadie Odell, of Greenbrier West, 16, spikes the ball against Gilmer County in the Girls Calss A quarter-final match of the State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. West lost in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Greenbrier West Volleyball 2.jpg
Greenbrier West defends a shot against Gilmer County in the Girls Class A quarter-final match of the State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. West lost in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Greenbrier West Volleyball 3.jpg
Allison Dunn, 17, and Kenzie Odell, 6, of Greenbrier West, defend a spike against Gilmer County in the Girls Calss A quarter-final match of the State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. West lost in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Greenbrier West Volleyball 4.jpg
Kenzie Odell, of Greenbrier West, 6, hits the ball over the net against Gilmer County in the Girls Calss A quarter-final match of the State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. West lost in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Greenbrier West Volleyball 5.jpg
Greenbrier West defends a shot against Gilmer County in the Girls Class A quarter-final match of the State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. West lost in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Greenbrier West Volleyball 6.jpg
Kenzie Odell, of Greenbrier West, 6, hits the ball over the net against Gilmer County in the Girls Calss A quarter-final match of the State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. West lost in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Greenbrier West Volleyball 7.jpg
Kenzie Odell, of Greenbrier West, 6, hits the ball over the net against Gilmer County in the Girls Calss A quarter-final match of the State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. West lost in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
111321 Greenbrier West Volleyball 8.jpg
Greenbrier West lost to Gilmer County in three sets during the Girls Class A quarter-final match of the State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday moning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
1 of 8
The Tigers advanced Friday with two easy victories. They defeated No. 8 Frankfort 3-0 (25-8, 25-4, 25-12) in the quarterfinals, then eliminated No. 5 Oak Glen 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-21) in the semifinals.
Shady Spring has not dropped a set in the postseason.
Philip Barbour had no problems in a 3-0 quarterfinal win over No. 7 Point Pleasant (25-18, 25-8, 25-9), but got a big challenge from No. 3 Herbert Hoover in the semifinals.
The Colts took the first set 25-16 before the Huskies evened it up with a 26-24 win in set No. 2. The Colts won the third set by another 25-16 score, but Hoover took the next set 25-23.
The fifth set went to Philip Barbour 15-11.
Hoover was the Region 3 runner-up, dropping both the sectional and regional championship games to Shady Spring.
In Class AAA, No. 5 seed Woodrow Wilson’s season came to a heartbreaking end with a five-set loss to No. 4 George Washington in the state quarterfinals.
It was the sixth meeting of the season between the teams, and GW’s win made it a 3-3 split. Friday’s game played out like the season series.
The Flying Eagles won the first set 25-23, only to see the Patriots win the next two sets by identical 26-24 scores.
Woodrow looked to have the momentum when it won the fourth set 25-18. However, the Patriots took the decisive fifth set to win the game and advance to the semifinals, where they fell 3-1 to No. 1 seed Musselman.
GW avenged its five-set loss to Woodrow in last week’s Class AAA Region 3 championship.
In Class A, No. 5 Greenbrier West fell to No. 4 Gilmer County 3-0 (15-25, 23-25, 18-25). Gilmer went to fall to No. 1 Ritchie County in straight sets in the semifinals.
Ritchie County will face No. 2 Williamstown for the Class A state title Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
After the Class AA game between Shady and Philip Barbour, the day will conclude with the Class AAA championship between Musselman and No. 2 Hedgesville.