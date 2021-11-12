111321 Shady Spring 5.jpg

Shady Spring celebrates after winning the first set against Frankfort during the quarter-final match of the Girls AA State Volleyball Tournament held in Charleston Friday morning. Shady won in three sets. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Shady Spring will defend its Class AA state championship against a familiar foe.

The No. 1 seed Tigers will battle No. 2 Philip Barbour in a rematch of the 2020 state championship Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The match will start 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Class A state title game.

GALLERY: Shady Spring State Volleyball Tournament

1 of 8

Shady swept the Colts in straight sets to win last year’s championship. Now the Tigers will go for their first repeat since 2002-2003.

GALLERY: Woodrow Wilson State Volleyball Tournament

1 of 12

The teams met twice in the regular season, with each taking a 2-0 victory on its home court.

GALLERY: Greenbrier West State Volleyball Tournament

1 of 8

The Tigers advanced Friday with two easy victories. They defeated No. 8 Frankfort 3-0 (25-8, 25-4, 25-12) in the quarterfinals, then eliminated No. 5 Oak Glen 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-21) in the semifinals.

Shady Spring has not dropped a set in the postseason.

Philip Barbour had no problems in a 3-0 quarterfinal win over No. 7 Point Pleasant (25-18, 25-8, 25-9), but got a big challenge from No. 3 Herbert Hoover in the semifinals.

The Colts took the first set 25-16 before the Huskies evened it up with a 26-24 win in set No. 2. The Colts won the third set by another 25-16 score, but Hoover took the next set 25-23.

The fifth set went to Philip Barbour 15-11.

Hoover was the Region 3 runner-up, dropping both the sectional and regional championship games to Shady Spring.

In Class AAA, No. 5 seed Woodrow Wilson’s season came to a heartbreaking end with a five-set loss to No. 4 George Washington in the state quarterfinals.

It was the sixth meeting of the season between the teams, and GW’s win made it a 3-3 split. Friday’s game played out like the season series.

The Flying Eagles won the first set 25-23, only to see the Patriots win the next two sets by identical 26-24 scores.

Woodrow looked to have the momentum when it won the fourth set 25-18. However, the Patriots took the decisive fifth set to win the game and advance to the semifinals, where they fell 3-1 to No. 1 seed Musselman.

GW avenged its five-set loss to Woodrow in last week’s Class AAA Region 3 championship.

In Class A, No. 5 Greenbrier West fell to No. 4 Gilmer County 3-0 (15-25, 23-25, 18-25). Gilmer went to fall to No. 1 Ritchie County in straight sets in the semifinals.

Ritchie County will face No. 2 Williamstown for the Class A state title Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

After the Class AA game between Shady and Philip Barbour, the day will conclude with the Class AAA championship between Musselman and No. 2 Hedgesville.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video