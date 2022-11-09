CHARLESTON – As expected, Shady Spring made short work of Frankfort in the first session of the Class AA state volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The top-seeded Tigers beat the Falcons 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 to advance to a Region 3 rematch with Herbert Hoover Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The match high-point was the return of junior Camille Testerman, who was injured in the Tigers' first round sectional matchup with Hoover at Shady last week.
“It’s pretty sore but it’s not as bad as I thought it would be,” Testerman said after the straight sets win. “It was actually a lot better than I expected.”
“Camille means a lot to us,” teammate Haley Sweeney said. “Just being able to have her back on the court with is meant a lot.”
On the floor, the Tigers were never really challenged by the Falcons.
For Shady, it was another day at the office.
“There were still a lot of nerves,” said coach Kelly Williams, whose teams in the last three years have won a state title and finished runner-up twice. “We talked about trying to keep it as normal as possible, but nothing is as normal as possible here. The seniors (Meg Williams and Chloe Thompson) talked to the freshmen, the upperclassmen talked to the freshmen about treating it like another tournament. I thought they came in, did their job and worked as a team.”
In an exciting 4-5 matchup, Bridgeport had enough to get past Woodrow Wilson 3-2.
The Flying Eagles, down 2-1, rallied in the fourth set 25-22, due partly to good placement down the stretch that spread Bridgeport allowing for deciding kill opportunities.
The season ending loss was not due solely to a first set leg injury to Emily Gallaher, but that surely didn’t help, coach Bre Rhodes said.
“She’s not out completely but she’s not walking right,” Rhodes said. “She wanted to go back in but as her coach I can’t put her back in. It threw everything off, but we had a freshman come in and do a good job.”
It was almost a comeback for the ages by the Flying Eagles.
Down 14-9 in the deciding set, Rhodes called a timeout.
“I told the girls to believe, I knew they could do it,” Rhodes said.
And they did, shortly, running off three straight points before Bridgeport, coached by former Greenbrier East assistant Ali Burton, called a timeout.
The Indians were able to close out Woodrow Wilson on a kill by Mackenzie Courtney.
It was the third straight tournament berth for Woodrow Wilson, which ends the season 30-13-3.
The Charleston Coliseum continued to be a House of Horrors for Greenbrier West.
The No. 4 seed Cavaliers fell to No. 5 seed Moorefield 25-13, 25-19, 25-16.
It was the sixth trip for Greenbrier West and a sixth straight early exit.
“I see the same thing I see every year we come down here,” Cavaliers coach Cynthia Nutter said. “They don’t perform here at all. They don’t play to their potential. That is not the way Greenbrier West plays.”
The Cavaliers could not get it together as they did in winning tournaments, including the Coalfield Conference, throughout the season.
“They tried to play it safe and put the ball across, and you can’t do that at this level,” Nutter said.
She said Moorefield was the team she expected, but it was more her team’s play that decided the match.
“It was us struggling today. (Moorefield) did exactly what I thought they would do,” Nutter said. “The girls could not get together and play like they were supposed to.”
It was still a successful year for Greenbrier West, which finished with a 35-10-3 match record.
“They won the Nicholas County tournament, the Coalfield (Conference) tournament, sectionals and regionals,” Nutter said. “I’ve got five seniors but none of them are on the court at the same time. I have a lot coming back, so we’ll look forward to next year but this year is kind of disappointing.”
