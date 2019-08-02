MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University women's basketball team will play four games at the WVU Coliseum and will travel to Mexico, Florida and Mississippi as part of the 2019-20 nonconference schedule, announced by Director of Athletics Shane Lyons on Thursday.
West Virginia will host Radford on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center in Beckley. A time has not been announced.
It marks the team's first regular-season game in Beckley and the third meeting with the Highlanders. The two last met in Dec. 2017 when WVU grabbed a 75-55 victory at the Charleston Civic Center.
The nonconference schedule will feature three teams from Power 5 conferences as well as a trio of teams from the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
"I think we've put together a challenging schedule," coach Mike Carey said. "We're playing three Power 5 programs, and some tough mid-majors. Teams like Radford, Creighton and New Mexico finished right in the mix with the Power 5 teams from an RPI standpoint last season, so I expect great competition from them. We enjoy playing in Charleston each year, and we're excited to add Beckley as well. It's great to be able to play in front of fans around the state and I'm looking forward to this season. Our players are working hard in the gym, and I think they're up for the challenge."
West Virginia unofficially opens the season on Tuesday, Oct. 29, when the squad plays host to Salem in an exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum.
The 2019-20 season will tip off Thursday, Nov. 7, at home against St. Francis (Pa.). The Red Flash come to Morgantown for the sixth time since 2005 and the first since 2015, with WVU taking all five contests. The Mountaineers then host Presbyterian on Sunday, Nov. 10, in their second all-time meeting with the Blue Hose.
The Mountaineers return home to the Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 21, to host Coppin State for the program's second annual Education Day in a special 10 a.m. tipoff. WVU welcomed more than 9,000 local students to last year's event.
WVU will spend Thanksgiving in Mexico, taking part in the 2019 Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun. The squad is set for a tilt with Creighton on Nov. 28 and will take on New Mexico on Nov. 29. The Mountaineers will face both teams for the first time.
As previously announced, WVU hits the road for Starkville, Mississippi, to face Mississippi State on Sunday, Dec. 8, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Sunday, Dec. 15, will mark the team's annual trip to Charleston as West Virginia plays host to Norfolk State at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. WVU is 25-11 all-time at the Charleston Coliseum and has yet to face Norfolk State.
The Mountaineers head south for their second tournament of the schedule as they travel to Orlando, Florida, to play in the Florida Sunshine Classic at Rollins College. WVU will face Big Ten foe Michigan State for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 21, and will take on former Big East rival Syracuse on Sunday, Dec. 22. West Virginia enters the matchup with a 14-9 mark against the Orange.
West Virginia caps 2019 and its nonconference slate on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a New Year's Eve tilt against Cornell at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers own a 1-0 series lead against Cornell.
Game times and television coverage will be announced at a later date.