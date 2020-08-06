Wednesday morning W.Va Governor Jim Justice announced the state’s plan to reopen schools in the fall and with it came ramifications for high schools sporting events on the horizon.
In the planned reopen Justice noted a color-coded map would be used to indicate coronavirus hotspots and while doing so revealed that those places would not be allowed to participate in competitions while their cases are high.
“If we get to a point where a school is closed and what we have is only virtual (learning), at that point in time with the school closed we don’t play,” Justice said. “We don’t play sports if a school is closed. If a school is open, that means our numbers are down and we can play.”
While making that mandate, Justice remained cognizant of the impact lost games could have on team, programs and postseason play, suggesting ways to even the playing field at the end of the season before having consulted with the WVSSAC.
“What happens if one team can only get in six games and another can only get in eight?” Justice asked. “How are we going to work this whole process for the rating system or whatever it may be? There’s going to have to be a whole lot more effort made right now so that we can bring to you something around the 14th of August about how we’re going to handle all the different aspects of the intricacies, down in the weeds stuff that we have to do. Now I would recommend, if it’s all possible, to our SSAC that we bring in maybe in conjunction with the rating systems that we already have, maybe something like a sportswriters vote and maybe that works hand in glove with the system we already have in place. There’s all kinds of ways to do it.”
Even before Justice’s announcement, the WVSSAC installed measures to keep team eligible for the postseason, specifically concerning the number of games necessary to qualify.
Under normal circumstances teams would be required to play eight games to qualify for the postseason, six against teams in your own class or above, but after the first week of the season was eliminated those rules were waived.
