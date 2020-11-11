Vines engineering another successful season in Hico

Chris Vines isn't unfamiliar with the playoffs.
As a sophomore in 2018, the Midland Trail quarterback replaced injured senior starter Austin Isaacs in the team's first two games of the playoffs, helping guide the Patriots to the semifinals.
That season ended one game short of the championship in Wheeling, but it was something to build on.
Last year, as the full-time starter, the results weren't the same.
The Patriots struggled with injuries all year long and bowed out in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
As a result, he came into this season with the resolve to be better.
"Coming into this season he was really hungry because he felt he had to redeem himself," Midland Trail head coach Frank Isaacs said. "He expected a lot from himself last year and he didn't meet his own expectations. I've went on record saying I think I was probably too rough on him last year, because he did have a pretty good season last year."
A talented, mobile player, Isaacs and his staff reworked their offense in the offseason to better suit his talents and help him meet those expectations.
"We built the offense more around him this year," Isaacs said. "A lot of people don't realize how many calls and checks he has with some of the stuff that we do, but we've given him a lot of control of the offense between the blocking schemes and everything else. He can change a blocking scheme at the line and a lot of high school quarterbacks don't have that much responsibility, but we let him call the blocking schemes and the formations. We've given him a lot of flexibility to change that before a play and throughout the game."
Isaacs' faith in Vines has been rewarded as he's led the Patriots to a 3-1 record and the No. 5 seed in the Class A playoffs. Though it hasn't been easy.
Trail was one of three area teams that lost the first month of its season — Oak Hill and Meadow Bridge being the others — so live reps in the new offense have been tough to come by for Vines. Despite that he's gained the admiration and respect of his peers and coaches, largely due to his ability to roll with the punches.
"We never really got to take off," Isaacs said. "We had a scrimmage, but we didn't get any of our early games in. We ended up playing Meadow Bridge to open our season which was fortunate because they were in the same situation we were but after that we had Wayne without being able to gameplan throughout the week, so Chris didn't really get a lot of solid reps to get used to what we wanted to do and usually didn't get to prepare for the defenses we played each week. He wasn't able to get in a rhythm at the start, but he's a calm kid. He doesn't get too frustrated or too high. The team has kind of rallied behind him hough. He's really put the team on his back and he's been a big part of our success."
Isaacs' trust in Vines and his ability to change plays to get the team in the right situation has been a huge asset for a team that has installed a new system and has half as many games played as its opponent on any given week. It's something Isaacs' son Austin, Vines' predecessor, had and a large part of why the 2018 Trail team was so successful.
"When Austin was here he was right there with me in term of what I wanted to call next and what the next two or three plays I had in mind were," Isaacs said. "He would hurry and speed the game up and put the opposing defense on its heels. Chris kind of learned that from Austin and he's at the point where he knows what I'm calling next and he'll give me this look and call the play. I'd say about 95 percent of the time he's spot on and it does help us a lot. A kid's going to see a lot more than we can because he's got a feel for the game and can see mismatches we might not be able to see as quickly as he can. Having someone with so much experience and football IQ, that's something special.
"He's smart enough to know what we want to do in our system and he knows our system extremely well. It just makes it that much easier knowing he's going to call the right play when he needs to or that he's going to put us in the right position if he needs to and if we want to make a deep playoff run, he's going to be a huge factor in determining how far we go. I like my chances with that."
