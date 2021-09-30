Video Productions provides opportunity for Shady students

When Andrew Bolen was in fourth grade, he used Legos to film his own stop motion animation on his iPad. It was the start of an interest in production that still runs strong for the 18-year-old.
In fact, he's now getting paid for his abilities.
Bolen and fellow Shady Spring student Evan Sinclair have been producing the Raleigh County Game of the Week for Video Productions since the start of football season. Bolen started with the company in February, working behind the camera. He and Sinclair are believed to be among the youngest producers in the country.
Bolen was introduced to Video Productions founder Butch Mounts by his dad, former Mountain State University basketball coach Bob Bolen.
"I've always had an interest in streaming and production and cameras and all of that," he said. "My dad helped me out, because he knew about my interest and asked me if I would like to try and maybe film a game or two, and I told him sure."
His first experience with producing came in the Independence at Liberty football game to start the season.
"It was difficult, honestly. It's really complicated. A lot of things have to go right in order to set up a production," Bolen said. "It was really difficult, but it went smoothly. Kind of. There were some learning curves. But after the curves were dealt with, it went smooth."
Bolen said he makes sure to arrive on site up to two hours before kickoff to make sure everything is set up properly and to allow for any unforeseen problems to be resolved.
The whole process is extremely involved.
"Most people don't seem to understand it, but a lot of teamwork really. Communication, and making sure that we understand what is going to happen next in the production so that the transition can happen smoothly. A lot of computer knowledge and basic camera knowledge. That's why I started off filming instead of starting off producing. It's always better to get behind the camera first so you can kind of get an idea," he said.
"And a lot of wires (laughs). Setting up can be quite a pain, really. Especially at a school where you really don't know where you're going to get a hard-wired wifi connection, or who can let you into the school, or where can you park your car. It can really be a pain."
Mounts, whose background is in insurance and finance, started by broadcasting various events, including championship events for NFHS Networks while maintaining broadcasting rights. Video Productions produces all championship events except for the football Super Six and girls and boys basketball tournaments, which are produced by MetroNews.
Video Productions started broadcasting games in basketball-crazy Chapmanville and Logan in 2016. That's one of two big breaks Mounts said opened the door for his company to explode. The other was brokering a relationship with Kindred Communications owner Mike Kirtner.
Video Productions currently produces all home games for Huntington, Cabell Midland, Spring Valley and South Charleston high schools and Friday Night Rivals for WCHS, in addition to the Raleigh County Game of the Week. This week will find Bolen and Sinclair in Wyoming County as Shady Spring takes on Westside.
The platform currently has over 29,000 followers on Facebook. The most important number, Mounts said, is minutes of viewing time, which registered at 5,000,000 last year.
Mounts said young kids of Bolen's and Sinclair's talents illustrates one of his goals.
"We want to have the ability to work with students and kids of the schools that we work with. We've done Shady basketball for the last two years. We've done Woodrow (Wilson) basketball for the last two years," Mounts said.
"We want Raleigh County to know that, while yes this is a business and, yes, I do have to make a profit because this is how I pay my bills, we work with their students. Those students get paid, as well. They are producing those games. They have produced every game in Raleigh County this year and will continue to do that through football season, and they will produce games for basketball season as well."
As for Bolen, he says he's not sure if producing is his ultimate plan for his future. One thing is for certain, he has many interests.
"I want to pilot one day, maybe. Being a pilot would be pretty cool, I think. I have not, but eventually I will take flying lessons," he said.
"As of right now I'm just trying to save up some money. I'm going to try to wait out for college, because after college I think I want to join the military and try to get a lot of flying experience there. And maybe one day open my own flight school."
