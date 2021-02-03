Vicars steps down as Summers County head football coach

After four seasons that included two trips to the playoffs, Summers County head football coach Chris Vicars told The Register-Herald Tuesday that he has decided to step down from his post to spend more time with his family.
"I've got some things going on and I feel like if I continue I'll be cheating the kids," Vicars said. "I've been doing this for a while now and it's good to take a break sometimes. You know, 25 years is a long time. My family, we've had some recent medical things we've been working on and some doctors appointments we've been working on that we'll have to attend to, so I want to be there for those and I want to be there for my family a little bit more. Football is a 12-month job. We try to give them December off but then we're right back in it, so I've been strongly leaning this way.
"When the medical issues came up, it sort of pushed me over the edge so to speak and (my family) has been great. They've given their time to me and football for years, so now's my time to be there for them full-time, so to speak."
Vicars had originally planned to step away from football in the spring of 2017 after he resigned as the head coach at Independence. He took a job as an administrator at Summers County Middle School and was later approached about the high school job when former head coach Nate Tanner left. He ultimately did apply and got the job, leading the Bobcats to the Class A semifinals in his first season and returning to the playoffs his second season.
"When I was approached about applying for the job originally, I made the decision after stepping away from coaching earlier," Vicars said. "Once I decided to come back, we had a magical year that first year and a really good second year. This decision had nothing to do with the success or lack of it. The thought of stepping down has entered my mind as recently as last year because I was so worn out and I considered it for a week or two and talked to my coaches. We decided to keep going and see how things go. This year was another tough year with Covid and with school, so it just all piled on and it helped me with the decision."
Though he's stepping away for the time being, Vicars hasn't ruled out a return to coaching in the future. He just doesn't expect that return to be anytime soon.
"In the world of education and certainly the world of sports, you never say never," Vicars said. "I could certainly see myself in the future, when things kind of settle down a bit, getting back into coaching in some aspect. I don't know whether that would be as a head coach, but I certainly would not have any kind of problem being an assistant coach or anything like that. I wouldn't foresee that in the next few years, but I want to step away. I have a daughter that's a junior, a son that's a freshman and another son that's in seventh grade and before long those guys will be adults and moving on with their life and I want to spend as much time with them as I can because they're special to me for sure.
"Again, I would never say never, but in the short run I probably don't see myself in a role that requires a daily commitment. My job also gets more challenging every year being in administration at the school level, so that's a factor as well. I felt, even when I first took the job, like I was having to shortchange one aspect whether that was the administration or the coaching, so it's hard to have those two jobs that require extra time. You never know how things look down the road, but you take it one day at a time and one year at a time."
Having a good feel for the program along with it being the second one that he's guided to the playoffs, Vicars' voice in choosing the next head coach could carry a lot of weight, though he has elected to remove himself from that process unless solicited.
"I have not made a recommendation," Vicars said. "I just don't think that's my place. I'm certainly willing to have a conversation about attributes and coaches that would be good for the program and if they have questions, that would be good to talk to them about that — the superintendent, principal or whoever it may be. But I feel like once I decided to step away, that decision should really be made by administration."
