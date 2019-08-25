Veteran Lady Cavs look for big season

charmco — Entering the 2018 season, Greenbrier West head volleyball coach Cindy Nutter had the daunting task of replacing five senior starters from a team that played in the state tournament.
With some big shoes to fill, Nutter doubled-down on her team, saying she fully expected them to return to Charleston because she knew her girls would step up to the challenge.
The sixth-year head coach knew her team well.
Led by a solid group of underclassmen and second-team all-state selection Amanda Church, the Lady Cavaliers made good on their coach’s words by winning the Class A Region 3 crown, guaranteeing themselves a trip to the state tournament.
Unfortunately for West, it ran into a buzzsaw in the opening round, falling to eventual state runner-up Tyler Consolidated. It was the second straight first-round exit for Nutter’s squad.
They are determined to not let that happen again this year.
“Our goal is to make it to Saturday and make it to that championship round,” Nutter said, firmly. “Last year we went in as region champions, but we wound up playing the No. 2 team in the state.”
The 2019 campaign for Greenbrier West begins in stark contrast to last year. The Lady Cavaliers return a veteran team that will be solid at every position on the floor.
“I have had some really good teams, but this is the most experienced team that I have had back,” Nutter said. “I have also grown as a head coach and that helps them grow as players.”
Four seniors will lead Greenbrier West’s quest to return to Charleston. All are successful multisport athletes.
“Kenley Posten is my big middle hitter. She is the team leader and will do whatever we need her to do on the floor,” Nutter said. “Reegan Lively is our right side hitter and she is the glue for this team. When the team needs a laugh, she gives them something to laugh about. Julie Agee is the heart of this team. This year she is stepping up to be a setter for us, while Mackenzie Winnings is in her second year as our libero.”
Posten and Lively have also earned first-team all-state honors in softball, while Agee plays basketball and runs track, along with Winnings.
The Lady Cavaliers will not lack for depth along the net with two more power hitters in Kenzie O’Dell and Logan Vandall. Vandall was also part of the state tournament softball team with Posten and Lively last spring.
“Kenzie is a sophomore this year and she has grown tremendously,” Nutter said. “She has really started to understand what she needs to do and she is getting more powerful. Logan Vandall is probably my best all-around player. She can pass, she can serve and she can hit. She is also a great communicator, which is a real key in volleyball.”
There will be another Agee seeing playing time this year, Julie’s younger sister, Natalie.
“Natalie has created some really good competition for our libero position. She is right on Mackenzie’s heels right now,” Nutter said. “(Natalie) is also a defensive specialist. I can put her anywhere on the back row and she will get the job done for us.”
With so many experienced players returning in Charmco, the chemistry is already at a high level.
“They are all playing excellent together. Our practices started out on fire and we haven’t slowed down yet,” Nutter said.
Reflecting the strength of her returning team, Nutter beefed up the schedule to hopefully prepare her team for a deep postseason.
“This year’s schedule I made as tough as I could,” Nutter said. “We play in the Nicholas County tournament and the Greenbrier East tournament. We are also playing in the Charleston Catholic tournament, which will give us a chance to see teams that we don’t normally see.”
The Lady Cavs will also get a rematch with Tyler Consolidated in the Charleston Showcase played at the Charleston Coliseum. They will also meet Class AAA state tournament participant St. Albans that night.
West opens the season Sept. 5 on the road at James Monroe.
