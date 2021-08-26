Veteran Independence thinking deep playoff run

Now that the door has been kicked in on the playoffs, the next goal for the Independence Patriots is to win a playoff game.
They have the goods to do it.
Independence qualified for the playoffs last season, finishing 5-2 in the regular season, and won a playoff game. Well, sort of. The Patriots were awarded a victory over Class AA No. 3 Frankfort via the dreaded Covid-19 forfeit route.
Longtime coach John H. Lilly, from the old school, didn’t even count it as a win, just a ticket to play the next week against perennial Class AA power and No. 6 Fairmont. Independence led 8-0 early and only trailed 15-8 at the half but the Polar Bears, themselves awarded a state title two weeks later, responded with 28 straight second-half points en route to a 43-15 win.
Independence returns nine players on offense, 10 on defense from that team, including the area’s first real Kennedy Award candidate since Bluefield’s Mookie Collier won the award in 2017.
That would be Atticus Goodson, a 6-2, 220-pound running back who mixes speed with an imposing physical nature.
Last fall in just eight games Goodson rushed for 1,618 yards and 25 touchdowns. He is the state’s leading returning rusher at 202.3 yards per game. He also added seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. Goodson rushed for over 100 yards in all eight games, topped 200 three times and went over 300 once.
After not playing football as a freshman – Goodson has already committed to a junior college where he will play baseball – Goodson has amassed 3,385 yards and 44 touchdowns in two seasons, and he has 26 receptions for 477 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s one of those players you get one time in 10 years if you are lucky,” Lilly said. “And he’s a good kid. I’ve had a lot of kids over the years who have been player of the year candidates and he just gets it. With all the things he’s done, he stays the same. You don’t see many like Atticus.”
Versatile Judah Price (26 carries, 259 yards, 2 TDs) will be Goodson’s backup with Tyler Linksweiler also set to see some action.
“We feel like we are pretty solid back there with Judah Price and Tyler Linksweiler had been a weight room monster. He’s what we call an OKG, Our Kind of Guy.”
Goodson may be the main weapon by the is certainly not the only weapon in the Patriots arsenal, as the states bear out: 311 .6 yards rushing, 118 passing and 429.6 yards offense per game.
The Patriots boast three receivers who each averaged over 20 yards per catch, including junior Cyrus Goodson (28.6), junior receiver/back Price (28.3) and sophomore Trey Bowers (24.0). Obviously having an Atticus Goodson in the offense really freed up the receivers to run wild and quarterback Isaiah Duncan took advantage. Goodson caught 15 passes for 421 yards and six touchdowns, Price nine for 216 and a touchdowns and Bowers six for 170 and two touchdowns. The trio along with Atticus Goodson were the only ones two catch passes in 2020.
Duncan is gone via graduation but Logan Phalin, who played several positions and was a starter at linebacker, is the new quarterback.
The lefty fits the ball at about 6-3, 215 pounds.
“He really worked hard in the offseason,” Lilly said. “He worked with his receivers, he has a good grasp on what we are doing, he loves the game. We feel really good about where he is right now.”
The line may be the key to it all and nine of the top 10 lineman return to the stable.
From Logan Isom (who is garnering college attention daily) on down these guys have experience. Last year in the playoff loss to Fairmont, two starters were quarantined and missed the game. The Patriots still rushed for 237 yards and a couple of touchdowns against the tough Fairmont defense.
“Most of those guys are juniors,” Lilly said. “We had two guys quarantined last year during the playoffs and a couple of guys got thrown to the wolves. They showed something out there. I was proud of the job they did.”
Tackle to tackle the Patriots will line up with Logan Isom at left tackle, Mike Cheek at left guard, Fisher Williams at center, Brady Grimmitt at right guard and Aaron Shiflett at right tackle. Logan Lester and Joel Garrettson will also be in the rotation and even 6-7, 320-pound freshman Andrew Bryson will be in the mix once he is ready.
As good as the Independence offense is, the defense could end up being better. The unit returns 10 starters from a team that posted three shutouts and gave up just 19.9 points per game. When you take out the three losses (Petersburg, Liberty and Fairmont) the Patriots surrendered just 30 points (6.0 per game in the five wins).
With everyone back, Lilly only had to make one move.
The plan is to move Atticus Goodson to linebacker and insert Shane Caron into the secondary.
Goodson had played in the secondary where it was hoped he wouldn’t have to absorb as many hits on defense.
It certainly gives the linebacking corps at Independence at nice group with some size, led by leading tackler 6-0, 212-pound Jordan Harvey (85 tackles), 6-3, 215-pound Phalin and now Goodson and Logan Lester.
“Jordan Harvey has developed into a really good linebacker,” said Lilly, who has coached 12 first- or second-team all-state linebackers in his career. “He’s the quarterback of our defense, calls the plays, and he does a good job.
The defensive line boast experience in Isom, Parker Withrow and Braxton McKinney.
The secondary is an athletic bunch, with the three receivers, Price, Cyrus Goodson and Bowers joined by the newbie on the defense, Caron.
After taking a year off from kicking, again to save potential wear and tear, it looks like Atticus Goodson will be back kicking extra points and maybe even field goals, for the Patriots.
“We had a guy who could do it last year, and let’s face it, it’s hard to get out there and kick after you score on an 80-yard run,” Lilly said.
Lilly said he has a range of about 40 yards.
Independence will open against county rival Liberty who beat the Patriots 36-26 on Independence’s new turf field. The Patriots hope to return the favor Friday on Liberty’s new turf field.