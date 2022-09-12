It was a good-natured, running joke in the Shady Spring golf program that two-time state champion Todd Duncan never won a Coalfield Conference championship when he was in high school.
And his former high school teammate Tanner Vest was not opposed to a little piling on either.
Vest was the only golfer in the field (63 golfers) to shoot under par to win both the Class AA and overall medalist in the Coalfield Conference tournament Monday on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs.
Vest shot a 69, despite finishing with back-to-back bogeys, to easily outdistance the field in both Class AA and overall. He did that with a strong round that included three birdies and an eagle on No. 12.
“It’s a big story, I think (former teammate) Nate Daniels was actually the (Coalfield medalist) when it was played when Todd was on the team,” Vest said. “Nate still has the newspaper from when he beat Todd in the Coalfield Conference. I will be letting him know about it by the end of the day. We will have a call about it."
Daniels is now golfing at WVU Tech. Duncan is on the golf team at WVU.
Vest, who works at Glade Springs, got started on the front nine with birdies on No. 5 and No. 7. On the backside, he dropped an eagle on 12 and had another birdie on No. 13. In those nine holes, Vest was 5-under.
Shady also won the overall team championship and all four of the Shady Spring team members made all-tournament. Vest and Zach Smith (83) were on first team and Tyler Beard (86) and Cooper Ward (91) were on the second team. The top six players made up the first team, the next six the second team.
Vets said his eagle landed on No. 12 because of what happened on No. 11. A par save ended up being a saving grace.
“I hit a couple of bad shots on 11 and I made a big putt there to save par and that’s a big momentum shifter,” Vest said. “You make that par, and you just build off that. (On 12) I hit a solid drive and just found the rough on the right side there. I had a perfect number (iron) and hit a great shot up there and rolled the putt in up the hill. That gave me a little bigger lead, a little bigger cushion and made me comfortable with where I was.”
Vest had the only under-par score in the tournament in earning two medalist plaques in what was the rejuvenated Coalfield Conference’s first big tournament event.
Joining Vest and Smith on the first team were Ben Marsh and Maddox Smallwood of Nicholas County, Cody Blake of Independence and Kerri-Anne Cook of Westside. Rounding out the second team were Cole Brown of Nicholas County, Clay Basham of Independence and Landon Hall and Josh Lafferty of Liberty.
The Class AAA medalist was Woodrow Wilson’s Jonah Willson (73) and the Class A medalist was Sean Cooper (80) from Summers County.
Greenbrier East was the Class AAA Coalfield Conference champion and Summers County won the Class A championship.
“I came into this with an open mind knowing anything can happen,” Willson said. “I play this course pretty much daily. I did exactly what I wanted to do. I left a few shots out there on the green, but I think I played pretty solid.”
Like Vest, Willson played with a state champion in 2021, Class AAA champion Zan Hill.
“Becoming a Flying Eagle has been fun,” said Willson, who got into golf by joining the First Tee of Beckley program. “I got to play under a lot of people. Me and Zan were close, and he was a great mentor."
He had a solid birdie on No. 8 that jump-started his round.
“I hit a good drive and had about 115 (yards) in and another centimeter and I would have had an eagle,” Willson said. “I struck the ball well. I missed a few four-footers, but I kept it pretty close today.”
Cooper said the Bobcats winning the championship and his earning Class A medalist would serve as a steppingstone to bigger things.
“I’m happy with how I did, I think I played pretty well, and I am happy for how we are going to do the rest of the year, I think we are going to go far,” said Cooper, who helped lead Summers County to the state tournament last year. He was named to the Class A All-Coalfield Conference team.
Cooper birdied No. 9, his first hole of the day and that gave him the confidence that it was going to be a good day.
All four members of the Summers County team – Cooper, Brian Cooper (84), Marshall Legg (85) and Xavier Honaker (88) — were on first team all-conference, along with Alex Dempsey and Bo Persinger of Midland Trail. Cody Harrell of Midland Trail, Peyton Gardinier, Bannon Goodman and Evan Hunter of James Monroe and Aiden Miller of Richwood were on second team.
The four Summers County golfers and Dempsey were the only sub-100 rounds in Class A.
The Class AAA all-conference first team included Willson and Ian Thompson of Woodrow Wilson, Arod Lemons, Jake Honaker and Isaac Cantrell of Greenbrier East and Dylan Canterbury of Princeton. Making up the second team were Ian Maynor and Tyler Scott of Oak Hill, Blake Nixon of Woodrow Wilson, Fielding Foster of Greenbrier East and Virgil Ellison and Owen Bailey of Princeton.
Vest, who had a little gallery including his grandfather and fellow Glade Springs golf employees, said winning the Coalfield was a goal.
“Coming down the stretch it was a little struggle for most of the round. I stuck to my game plan and knew if I did I had a really good chance to win and I feel like I put myself in that position,” Vest said. “That’s a big check off my goals.”
Now he just has to track down Duncan, on the road with the Mountaineer golf team, and let him know about it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.