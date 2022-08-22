Tanner Vest earned low medalist honors with a 35 to lead Shady Spring to victory over Woodrow Wilson, Westside and Summers County Monday on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs.
The Tigers finished with a team score of 120. Cooper Ward turned in a 42 and Hayden Wood and Tyler Beard both finished at 43.
Woodrow Wilson and Summers County tied with team scores of 131. Westside capped it off with a 152.
Jonah Willson of Woodrow and Kerri-Anne Cook of Westside tied with rounds of 38.
The match featured some of the area's top golfers from a season ago. Woodrow won the Class AAA Region 3 championship last fall, while Shady Spring (Class AA) and Summers County (Class A) were runners-up.
at Cobb Course, The Resort at Glade Springs
Team scores
Shady Spring 120, Woodrow Wilson 131, Summers County 131, Westside 152
Individual scores
SS: Tanner Vest 35 (medalist), Cooper Ward 42, Hayden Wood 43, Tyler Beard 43
WW: Jonah Willson 38, Ian Thompson 42, Alley Denny 51
SC: Sean Cooper 42, Brian Cooper 42, Christian Dillon 47
W: Kerri-Anne Cook 38, Malachi White 57, Alex Brunty 57
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.