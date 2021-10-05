Vest in lead at state tournament; Hill, Hayes, Willson in good position

Shady Spring has a tough climb ahead in defense of its state championship. As for the individual title, Tanner Vest has his sights set on keeping that in the family.
Vest shot an 8-over-par 79 in the opening round of the West Virginia high school championships on Tuesday, putting him atop the leaderboard in Wheeling. He is one stroke ahead of Class AA Region 3 champion Bryson Beaver of Herbert Hoover, who is tied with Keyser's Noah Broadwater at 9-over 80.
The Tigers, who won the Class AA state title last fall, are in third place in the team standings. They trail first-place Winfield by 14 strokes and second-place Herbert Hoover by eight.
Vest will try to fight off the others and win the individual title Wednesday. Shady Spring alumnus Todd Duncan, now golfing at West Virginia University, won the title the last two seasons.
Vest's play wasn't the only highlight of the day for Shady. Jordy Townley recorded a hole-in-one on the 188-yard No. 4 hole. It was the second ace recorded by an area golfer in as many seasons.
Woodrow Wilson's Zan Hill did it in 2020. On Tuesday, he put himself in position for a more memorable moment, along with Oak Hill's Jack Hayes.
Hill and Hayes posted an 8-over 79, placing them in a three-way tie for second place in the Class AAA individual race. They are tied with George Washington's Austin Willard, one stroke behind Cameron Jarvis of Cabell Midland.
Hill's day was part of a big team performance for the Flying Eagles, who last week won their first regional championship since 1995. They finished the round with a team score of 248, which ties them with Cabell Midland for second. In first place by five strokes is George Washington, the team Woodrow defeated for the Region 3 title.
Jonah Willson is in a three-way tie for sixth at 10-over. Tucker Lambert and Ian Thompson are both in the top 25.
Ben Marsh of Nicholas County is tied for fifth in Class AA after shooting an 84.
Westside's Tanner Walls is tied for 10th at 86.
In Class A, Summers County finished with a team score of 292.
Wednesday's tee times will start at 8:30 a.m., with the last group — including Vest and Beaver — teeing off at 10:36 a.m.
