No one would argue that Keanti Thompson has made Woodrow Wilson a different team since she returned in mid-January.
“She’s (made) a difference in our team. There’s no secret about that,” head coach Brian Nabors said after the Flying Eagles’ 65-40 Region 3 co-final win over South Charleston last week.
Matt Smith, Princeton’s head coach, said “Thompson changes them, big time” after the Tigers fell to Woodrow 66-41 in the Section 2 title game.
Her impact is obvious to anyone who sees her play. But Woodrow has shown that it is not a one-player team. Contributions have come from all over as the Flying Eagles worked to return to the Class AAAA state tournament after a one-year absence.
The Flying Eagles (16-8) are the No. 6 seed and will take on No. 3 Spring Valley Tuesday in the week’s opening game, bright and early at 9:30 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Woodrow has won 10 of 13 games since Thompson made her return Jan. 17 at Princeton. The three losses came by a combined margin of 10 points.
But it isn’t like the team was struggling before Thompson arrived. They did have a three-game losing streak, including losses to No. 9 Huntington and No. 1 Wheeling Park, but had gotten back on track with a pair of double-digit victories before Thompson’s debut.
That’s because the team has several players who were leading the way. From senior guard Lataja Creasey, to sophomores Abby Dillon and Josie Cross and freshman Donya Burton and beyond, Nabors has had a deep bench and even interchangeable starting lineup at his disposal.
“I think we’re a very versatile team, having pretty much a three-point guard system,” he said. “We’ve got three guards (Thompson, Dillon and Creasey) that can pretty much run the point at any time.”
Creasey has been the senior leader Nabors expected her to be. She is averaging 9.1 points per game and leads the team with 4.1 assists.
“I think Lataja Creasey has done a really good job of leading by example and leading vocally as well,” Nabors said. “Like I said at the beginning of the year, we go as she goes. I’m just hoping she can continue to play good basketball and lead this team in the right direction as she has done, and we’re very proud of that.”
Thompson is the team’s top scorer at 14.0 points per game and also averages 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.9 assists.
Dillon is next at 13.3 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.2 rebounds, and Cross checks in at 10.0 points and 8.2 rebounds. Burton averages 7.2 points and 5.8 rebounds and has turned in big shots over the season.
“Adding Keanti has only helped our team and has taken some pressure off Abby Dillon and Lataja Creasey,” Nabors said. “I’m just glad they’re able to play together, and with Josie Cross and Donya Burton and Maddie Belcher and Mya Wooton and Leiloni Manns has also given us strength off the bench. We’re just hoping they can continue to give us quality minutes.”
Woodrow did not face Spring Valley this season. The Timberwolves (20-4) went 10-1 against common opponents; Woodrow went 4-7.
Spring Valley is led by 6-foot sophomore center Allie Daniels, who is considered a potential Division I player, and sophomore forward Dria Parker, the daughter of Jimmy Parker, former Mount Hope football standout and collegiate All-American at Marshall.
“They’re aggressive, they’re scrappy. It’s a really good, well-coached, prepared team,” Nabors said. “We’re just going to have to be ready to match their intensity, and hopefully we can play than they do and pull out a win.”
The Flying Eagles have won six straight games by an average margin of 25.7 points per game.
“I think we’re playing pretty well. I think we’re peaking at the right time,” Nabors said. “I think we’re playing really good fundamental basketball. I think we’ve improved over the course of the year. We’re just excited for this opportunity.”
The early tip-off time doesn’t concern Nabors. He does, however, say the lack of state tournament experience could be a factor. Only Thompson knows the feeling and atmosphere.
“Lataja Creasey was quarantined in 2021, and of course Abby Dillon and Josie Cross were freshmen last year and we didn’t make it. And then Donya Burton being a freshman this year,” Nabors said.
“I’m not worried about that. I think this team is really locked in and focused. I think they know what’s at stake. We have something to prove and something to accomplish. We want to bring something back to the City of Beckley they can be proud of. We have an opportunity to make history, and that’s what our focus is on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.