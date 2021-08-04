Go to a Liberty football game this fall and you're likely to hear Logan Dodrill's name announced throughout the night.
Of course, that's nothing new, since it happened last season. Dodrill played a big role in the Raiders' return to the state playoffs, and he figures to see an increase as they try to sustain the success during his senior year.
"Logan has become our do-it-all guy," Raiders coach Mark Workman said. "He's a running back, we can throw him out at slot receiver, we can put him out at a split receiver. He kicks for us and punts for us. I know he had two pick-sixes for us and I think he had four or five interceptions total (last season). He's a good outside linebacker. He's just kind of a do-it-all guy.
"We're kind of building things around him right now."
And that's just fine by the versatile senior, who says he benefits from the role.
"It makes me feel like I'm in more control of the game and what's going on," Dodrill said. "Sometimes it gets hard to keep up with everything, but you get in the groove of it and it just comes to you."
The 2020 season, challenging as it was for everyone, was arguably the biggest ever for the Liberty program. The Raiders were a combined 5-25 over the previous four seasons, but got things turned around behind a stacked senior class and one of the state's best defenses.
The result was an undefeated regular season — 6-0 in a year abbreviated by the coronavirus — and the team's first playoff appearance since 2015. The Raiders were seeded No. 4 but were upset by No. 13 Herbert Hoover.
Liberty was unable to hold on to a 17-point lead, one that was built by its defense. Dodrill, as he did all season, played a part in that. His 100-yard interception return was part of 19 straight points Liberty scored in the first quarter after falling behind 7-0 in the game's first two minutes.
The playoff loss was a heartbreaking end to a magical season for the Raiders, but the game illustrated Dodrill's season-long contributions. And that will serve him well as he prepares for his senior year.
"It was a massive confidence booster," he said. "Once I started playing better, it just kept coming. I knew what I had to do every Friday night.
"I was just giving it all I had, to be honest. Just leaving it out on the field. Coach preaches it to us — leave it all out there. So that's what I was trying to do."
Dodrill points to the Raiders' win over county rival Independence as the game when everything started to click. He scored touchdowns in four ways — run, reception, kickoff return and interception return — and kicked three extra points in a 36-26 victory in Coal City.
"That was definitely my best game," Dodrill said. "Once I saw what I was capable of, I just got on a roll and kept it rolling."
"It was every game he was breaking one or picking one off and going to the house with it," Workman said. "It was a big confidence boost for him."
That versatility combines with Dodrill's experience to make him a leader for 2021. There are personnel losses to address, including quarterback Isaac Atkins, receivers/defensive backs Braden Howell and Shawn Pennington — a first-team all-stater — and much of the offensive line. But Dodrill and senior running back Ryan Simms are among the players bringing experience back for another season.
"It's took Logan a little bit, I believe, to really hit his potential," Workman said. "Logan's put on probably about 10 pounds and hitting about 185 right now. He's developed into that leader role."
"I'm trying my best to be," Dodrill said. "We do lose a lot of seniors that filled a lot of key roles. We're making due with what we've got, with a lot of underclassmen."
One source of excitement for the Raiders is their field, which was resurfaced with synthetic turf and was finally made available on Tuesday. They will get to debut the turf Aug. 27 against Independence in the Battle of '76.
"It's really just kind of mesmerizing," Workman said. "We never thought we would see something like this in our area. The kids are excited, the coaches are excited and I think the whole community is excited."
"It's great, not having to worry about wet grass in the mornings. No high or low spots on the field. No mud or anything," Dodrill said. "It's a lot better to practice on. You can get a little more grip on it.
"These Friday nights are going to be beautiful on that field."
