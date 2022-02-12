Vass, Diop have career days, Tech drills Carlow

They weren’t playing 21, but it was certainly a special number for WVU Tech.
Luke Vass set a career-high with 21 points and Saliou Diop grabbed 21 rebounds as the Golden Bears ran over Carlow 103-46 Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Both players did their damage off the bench. Vass, a sophomore from Fayetteville, was 5-of-7 from 3-point range in 28 minutes.
Diop, a 6-foot-10 freshman center from Senegal, played 23 minutes. He had 11 defensive rebounds and 10 offensive.
Vass was one of six players to score in double figures. Juvanté Hayes had 16 points, Thomas Hailey and Philip Mullins scored 15 each, Keondré King 12 and Andrew Work 10.
Already ahead by 24 at the half, Tech (22-4 overall, 13-2 River States Conference) outscored Carlow 54-21 in the second half.
The Celtics (4-23, 1-14) got 16 points from Marcus Millien and 11 from Nehemiah Brazil.
Tech will close out its regular season next Saturday, Feb. 19, against Ohio Christian. It will be Senior Day with a tip-off of 1 p.m.