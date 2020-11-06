Elkins 42, Nicholas County 8
SUMMERSVILLE — Rodney Vandevender II accounted for five touchdowns as Elkins defeated host Nicholas County 42-8 Friday night.
Vandevender scored on runs of 1, 1, 11 and 7 yards. He also threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Dante Ramirez on the final play of the first half to put the Tigers ahead 22-8.
Trevor Smith was the game's leading rusher with 91 yards on 10 carries for Elkins, which outgained the Grizzlies 404-98 on the night.
Jordan McKinney scored Nicholas County's lone touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first quarter.
E: 8 14 14 6 — 42
NC: 8 0 0 0 — 8
First quarter
E: Rodney Vandevender II 1 run (Benjamin Boggs pass from Vandevender II), 6:37.
NC: Jordan McKinney 2 run (McKinney run), 4:04.
Second quarter
E: Vandevender II 1 run (Thomas Guire pass from Dante Ramirez), 8:49.
E: Ramirez 28 pass from Vandevender II (pass failed), :00.
Third quarter
E: Demanuel Smith 23 run (Vandevender II run), 7:42.
E: Vandevender II 11 run (kick failed), 3:08.
Fourth quarter
E: Vandevender II 7 run (kick failed), 10:01.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Trevor Smith 10-91, Ramirez 8-81, Guire 9-53, Vandevender II 12-50; NC: Jacob Williams 6-39, Kaleb Clark 8-11, Jeffrey Girod 1-8, McKinney 5-7.
Passing — E: Vandevender II 5-9-0-77, Peyton Isner 1-1-0-21; NC: McKinney 4-8-0-(-2), Garrett Kesterson 1-1-0-30.
Receiving — E: Smith 3-48, Ramirez 1-28, Boggs 1-21, Smith 1-1; NC: Wesley Hill 1-30, Joe Allman 1-4, Girod 1-3, Ralph Hamrick 1-0.