Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall, above, pins Clay County's Noah Casto in the 215-pound state championship match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall reacts after defeating Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall celebrates after defeating Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall, above, wrestles Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall celebrates after defeating Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Vandall’s pin gives Greenbrier West Class A state championship (With Gallery)
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall, above, pins Clay County's Noah Casto in the 215-pound state championship match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall reacts after defeating Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall celebrates after defeating Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall, above, wrestles Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall celebrates after defeating Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
HUNTINGTON — The weight of the world was on Cole Vandall’s shoulders.
Then he pinned Noah Casto’s to the mat.
Knowing a pin was the only thing that would send Greenbrier West to the Class A state championship, Vandall delivered. He got Casto on his back and the referee’s hand slapped the mat with 15 seconds left in the second period of the 215-pound title match, giving Vandall his first state championship.
In the process, he vaulted the Cavaliers to 77 points — one more than defending champion Cameron — to complete their Tour for Four.
It is the Cavaliers’ fourth state championship, the first three coming in 2013, 2019 and 2020.
“It’s awesome winning your own, but winning one for your team like that — everybody’s just so happy for you,” Vandall said. “Either way, it’s something you’ll never forget.”
“Me, Cole Vandall and Moses (Gray) have been meeting at 6:30 every morning for the last six weeks out of my gym, swinging kettle bells and running sprints,” Cavaliers coach Jeremy Tincher said. “Coming into this match, I knew if there was any way in the world we were going to get this done, put it in Cole Vandall’s hands because he’s a winner.”
The prevailing opinion seemed to be that Vandall was capable of beating Casto, a two-time state runner-up and three-time regional champion, but pinning him would be a tall order.
The match was tied 2-2 in the second period and seemed destined for a third with neither wrestler able to gain an advantage. That changed when Vandall caught Casto and took him down and on his side with 21 seconds on the clock. With Tincher visibly charged at the corner of the mat, Vandall forced Casto’s shoulders down and got the pin.
“I just kind of saw his ankle, picked it and he fell to his hip,” Vandall said. “I come up and the next thing I knew he was on his back. It didn’t even cross my mind that if I pinned him that we’d win. It just crossed my mind to win the match.”
Tincher talked to Vandall about that before the match, stressing to him to focus only on getting his hand raised no matter how it happened.
“Like I told you in 2013, we teach math at Greenbrier West,” Tincher said with a smile. “We had done the math and Cole knew if he pinned him, we’d win. But I told him go win the match. I want you to be a state champ. You do that first, and if we get the opportunity, you pin him.”
“We had our doubts, but as soon as he took Casto down and had him on his side, I knew it was over,” said Cavaliers senior 132-pounder Clayton Robinson. “It was great. It was a crazy sight. Everybody was up on their feet, happy. Amazing.”
Tincher rushed across the mat to celebrate with Vandall, then ran off while looking up to the Cavaliers’ cheering section with his arms raised, acknowledging the improbable state title.
Assistant coach Caleb Currence took down Tincher, and Vandall took down Currence.
“First of all, I want to give all glory to our lord and savior Jesus Christ, because without Him none of this is possible,” Tincher said. “The first one (state title) was very emotional, because it was our first one. But to do this, the way we did it … ”
It was definitely a stressful, rollercoaster-type weekend for the Cavaliers. Things didn’t go the way Tincher would have liked on the first day, but they finished Friday with a one-point lead over Cameron.
Both teams had three wrestlers in Saturday’s consolation rounds. Advantage Cameron, which came out with a 76-71 advantage.
The 144-pound class was especially pivotal. Moses Gray was pinned by Independence junior Caelyb Nichols, denying the Cavaliers a chance to add points. Gray did win his final match to finish in fifth.
Nichols, meanwhile, faced Cameron’s Austin Hoge for third place and was ahead late but Hoge scored an escape, takedown and two-point nearfall for a 9-8 comeback victory.
“We were in a really good place this morning. We shouldn’t have been in this situation,” Tincher said. “We lost two matches this morning to kids we had beaten six times in two years. Cameron really outwrestled us this morning. But we were fortunate to put it in Cole’s hands and Cole got it done.”
One more thing had to go the Cavaliers’ way before Vandall took the mat. Independence senior Colten Caron had to defeat Cameron’s Adam Angel in the 175-pound final to keep the Dragons from securing the championship.
Caron came through for himself and his team — and for Greenbrier West — with a pinfall victory in the second period.
Vandall took care of the rest.
“Afterwards I saw Tincher’s face and I knew,” said Vandall, who finished the season 58-3. “It was one of the best moments.”
Also placing for the Cavaliers were Austin McKenzie (fifth, 106) and Tucker Lilly (third, 120).
Robinson was happy for Vandall and for the team. He was a freshman on the 2020 state title team.
“I didn’t come down and exactly do what I hoped for, but the team ended up all coming together, did what we needed to do to get it done,” Robinson said. “Like I said, we were (ranked) No. 1 for a reason. We pulled it out. It was close, but we got it done.”
