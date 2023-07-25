CLEAR FORK — The irony on just how he inherited the quarterback job a year ahead of schedule is not lost on Westside’s rising junior Kadien Vance.
It took one transfer and the return of an icon, both with the same last name, for the situation to play itself out.
A quarterback his whole life, Vance fully expected to play other positions during his sophomore season, as he had just done as a freshman, while Jaxon Cogar finished off his career as a four-year starter for the Renegades.
That’s where the story took a somewhat ironic twist.
“It was between the end of football and the start of basketball, and there were rumors going around that he was going to leave,” Vance said. “So, I asked him about it and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m gone,’ so at that point I knew there was nobody else, I had to step into the role.”
Cogar went to Logan for his senior year. Vance stepped in last fall.
But the irony doesn’t stop there. A few months later, coach Tyler Dunigon was named Chief of Police in Oceana and stepped down to devote his time to the job.
Justin Cogar, a Westside record-holder who finished third in the voting for the Kennedy Award in 2015, took over the reins.
Vance went from replacing a Cogar to being coached by a Cogar.
Both ended up being a positive for Vance, a three-sport sport standout at Westside.
Replacing Jaxon Cogar meant getting on the field behind center a year earlier.
“Those nine varsity starts (he missed the season finale with an injury) helped a lot. This offseason compared to last offseason I feel a lot more comfortable,” Vance said. “Like at the 7-on-7s or the combined practices, it’s more of a confidence thing.”
Being coached by Justin Cogar meant learning from one of the elite dual-threat quarterbacks to play in the state.
“Playing for a quarterback of his level helps me because when I have to ask a question he knows every answer,” Vance said. “When I’m struggling, he knows exactly how to fix it. I couldn’t ask for a better coach. Playing for coach Cogar has helped me as a quarterback.”
Cogar, who threw for over 2,000 yards and nearly rushed for 2,000 in leading the Renegades to the Class AA semifinals in 2015, agreed the year was a boon for Vance.
“Just with growth, with another year of experience, I think this year I’m going to put a little more on him with the offense and some more decision making, things like that,” Cogar said. “Just taking some more chances with the ball and giving our guys chances to go make plays. I thought a few times last year we were a little too safe with the ball, which is good, we’re not turning it over. But there are times you have to push the ball downfield and try to make some big plays.”
In his first game as a starter, and his coach’s debut, he rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 102 yards and a touchdown in a 28-20 victory against rival Wyoming East, bringing the Golden Shovel back to the Burial Ground.
“We expected that out of him,” Cogar said. “He was going to take us where we needed to be with running the ball or throwing the ball, and that’s exactly what the game plan was. He did a great job.”
The key is to get consistent with those performances. He only had two more touchdown passes the rest of the season during the Renegades’ 3-7 season.
For the year, he completed 61 of 120 passes for 660 yards and four touchdowns and he ran for 274 yards and five touchdowns.
"(Throwing for) 600 yards is not going to cut it,” Vance said.
Along with that, Vance said he wanted to work on being more of a leader.
“Everybody wants to look at the numbers but I, myself, have got to do better leading this team, stepping into the role of being a leader,” Vance said. “I don’t want to say that I’m there because I don’t think I’m there yet, but it’s close. I’ll get there.”
“Since last year, Kadien and I have built on our relationship, and we’ve got closer, and we can talk about a lot of things, beyond football,” Cogar said. “We have a good relationship, and we want to build on what we did last year and improve this year. We expect a lot out of him. He’s going to make our offense go.”
To add just a little more irony to the story, either a Cogar or a Vance has been the quarterback at Westside for the better part of a decade with Vance’s brother Bradie playing the position and upon graduation giving way to Jaxon Cogar, who was replaced by Kadien Vance.
Vance said both Cogar and his brother were role models for him in elementary and then middle school.
The Renegades are scheduled to open at Wyoming East on Friday, Aug. 25. Fall camps officially open Monday.
