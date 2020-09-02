Valentine ready to step up

Isaiah Valentine has spent the last three seasons doing all he can to contribute to Shady Spring's success.
All the while, he was waiting in the wings. With stars such as Haven Chapman and Drew Clark leading the way, Valentine knew his opportunity would come.
"Sometimes a guy like Valentine could be on another team and start from the get-go," Tigers head coach Vince Culicerto said. "We put him at receiver and other places and he never griped about it."
Now, he's ready to take his turn.
As Shady Spring prepares to start what will be an unpredictable season for all of West Virginia, Valentine will be the Tigers' featured back.
"I am super excited about it," Valentine said. "I've put in the work in the offseason and have been to several camps. I'm excited about it."
Valentine started to make an impact as a freshman, when he came in with the high hopes of the Shady faithful after a successful middle school career. His contributions steadily increased, and now he's back at the position he is probably most comfortable with.
"Throughout middle school I was a running back my whole career," Valentine said. "I worked hard to get ready because last year, me and Coach talked about me going to running back this year."
The only thing that has been able to slow Valentine down is injuries.
"He's not had a good full season because of health, but he has had some big games, even as a sophomore," Culicerto said. "Two-hundred yard games rushing. He's ready to go this year. He's still got some good things ahead of him."
Valentine won't be alone. Fellow senior Jadon Hershberger will also be a big piece of the puzzle as Shady Spring looks to maintain its success. The Tigers have advanced to the postseason the last two years and last season hosted a playoff game for the first time in eight year.
"Our role, one, will be to lead the team," Valentine said. "Two, practice every day like it's our last one because we have to make the playoffs."
Hershberger was a second-team all-state defensive back last season, but he has grown a couple of inches and bulked up to 185 pounds.
"He will be running back in some of our tight sets," Culicerto said of Hershberger. "And he has moved from corner to outside linebacker because he got himself physically ready to do that. Valentine and Hershberger will set the tone for us on defense."
The defense will be hard-pressed to duplicate last year's success, but that doesn't mean Culicerto is expecting a big dropoff.
"I think we're good right now," Culicerto said. "We're not at the same place we were last year, I'll be straight honest with you. This is a different type of team. They can score a bunch of points on you quickly. The defense is not quite where it was last year right now."
The season starts Friday for the Tigers at Nicholas County (7 p.m.). In these pandemic-stressed days, they know the kind of challenge they will face each week.
"We're taking it day-by-day and just praying we have a full season," Valentine said. "You just have to take it a game at a time and keep praying."
