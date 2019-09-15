Huntington — The turf was green and the elevation much lower, but the second half was looking otherwise too familiar.
This time, Marshall had an answer.
A stagnant offense woke up just in time, and Isaiah Green’s 43-yard touchdown to Xavier Gaines with just under eight minutes to play held up for a 33-31 win over Ohio Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Green threw deep to Gaines on the left side. After the defensive back slipped, Gaines was able to sprint to the right and into the end zone for a two-point lead with 7:45 to play. Justin Rohrwasser's PAT attempt bounced off the upright.
The Herd reclaimed the Battle for the Bell trophy after losing it in 2015. Marshall has lost four of the last six meetings in the series after winning five straight.
"This was my first time playing this team," junior safety Nazeeh Johnson said. "The coaches always talk about the history of the bell, and I really like the sound of it."
Marshall (2-1) needed every bit of an important sequence in the final six minutes of the first half. The rivals were tied 17-17, but a 22-yard touchdown from Green to Devin Miller and a 37-yard field goal by Rohrwasser gave Marshall a 10-point lead with 54 seconds to go before halftime.
Ohio took its next drive to the Herd 26-yard line. Louie Zervos lined up for a 43-yard field goal attempt with seven seconds left. After two Marshall timeouts, Zervos’ kick went wide left and the Herd led 27-17 at the break.
Then, just as it did in last week’s 14-7 loss at Boise State, the Marshall offense went missing in the second half. The Herd gained just 22 yards and managed one first down in the third quarter, and it went three-and-out on its first drive of the fourth.
Ohio (1-2) took advantage behind quarterback Nathan Rourke.
Rourke kept for a 22-yard gain, then hit Isiah Cox for a 22-yard completion and first down at the Herd 7. He then hit tight end Ryan Luehrman for a touchdown to get the Bobcats to within 27-24 with 8:03 left in the third.
Ohio finally broke through early in the fourth. Rourke, who was sacked six times in a 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh, took an option keeper on second-and-1 and ran 72 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and 31-27 Ohio lead with 11:14 remaining.
But Marshall responded with the Green-to-Gaines connection for the two-point lead. After forcing the Bobcats to punt on the ensuing possession, the Herd rediscovered its running game. Ohio could not stop sophomore tailback Sheldon Evans or Green.
The defensive stop was huge because a field goal would have given the Bobcats the lead after Rohrwasser's PAT miss.
"It really shows what we are capable of, and we should have done that the whole game," Johnson said. "We just got back on our feet and executed the game plan."
A drive that started at the Herd’s 28 with 5:42 to go was iced when Green kept for 12 yards to the Ohio 2 with 1:17 left. The Bobcats had no timeouts and Marshall ran out the clock.
Part of Marshall’s second-half struggles can be attributed to the absence of running back Brenden Knox, who did not play after halftime with an undisclosed injury. He was having a big night, closing the first half with 133 yards and a touchdown.
Knox was the starter after Tyler King was dismissed from the team Monday because of a violation of team rules.
"We always play with a ‘next man up’ mentality here," Green said. "Knox played great but went down. We had complete faith in Sheldon. He came in and stepped up, making some big plays on that last drive and we sealed the deal."
Evans finished with 77 yards, 53 on the Herd’s final two possessions.
Gaines’ game-winning touchdown was one of three big plays for him. He scored Marshall’s first touchdown when he lined up at quarterback and took an option keeper 26 yards, and later had a 24-yard gain on a Statue of Liberty play that set up Rohrwasser’s 38-yard field goal for a 10-3 Marshall lead.
Marshall had 511 yards of offense, 305 on the ground. Green completed 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns.
Marshall is off next week before hosting Cincinnati Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.
"We've got to come back and get better for a great challenge in a couple weeks," Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. "We will enjoy this longer tonight than we did the last one and get ready to go."
