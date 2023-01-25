CLEAR FORK — Three players scored in double figures in Westside’s 47-42 win over PikeView on Wednesday.
Kaitlyn Lester led the way with 13. Kyndal Lusk had 12 and Kenzie Morgan finished with 10.
PikeView (9-7) got 11 points from Riley Meadows.
The Panthers will to Wyoming East on Monday. The Renegades (10-8) will visit Independence Thursday at 7 p.m.
PikeView
Hannah Harden 5, Brooke Craft 6, Cat Farmer 3, Jaelynn Shrewsbury 4, Haley Justice 7, Jocelyn Hall 6, Riley Meadows 11.
Westside
Rylee Brown 6, Kaitlyn Lester 13, Kenzie Morgan 10, Kyndal Lusk 12, Addie Lusk 4, Daisha Cline 2.
PV 13 9 5 15 — 42
W 8 15 9 15 — 47
Three-point goals — PV: 2 (Hall 2); W: 6 (Morgan 2, Lusk 4). Fouled out — PV: Craft; W: Morgan, Lusk.
Independence 47, Montcalm 13
Harmony Mills scored 12 points and Makaila Bolen had 10 as Independence defeated Montcalm 47-13.
Tori Sizemore led Montcalm (0-11) with eight.
Independence (6-9) will host Westside Thursday at 7 p.m.
Montcalm
Hayley Kendrick 4, Tori Sizemore 8, Carly McPeak 1.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 4, Zoey Bragg 2, Makaila Bolen 10, Harmony Mills 12, Mackenzie Cadle 2, Bailee Bolen 2, Bella Green 4, Kamryn Wooten 4, Alli Hypes 7.
M 2 5 0 6 — 13
I 12 16 13 6 — 47
Three-point goals — M: 1 (Kendrick); I: 0. Fouled out — none.
Webster County 64, Braxton County 28
GASSAWAY — Sydney Baird was 11 of 13 at the free throw line and finished with 39 points in Webster County’s 64-28 win at Braxton County.
Adrian Lunceford led Braxton with 10 points.
Webster (14-1) will visit Doddridge County Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Braxton County
Erica Nicholson 4, Adrian Lunceford 10, Bre Smarr 6, Skylynn Abraham 4, Paxton Conley 1, Lauren Pritt 2, Laura Cain 1.
Webster County
Hannah Wayne 4, Emily Taylor 4, Josie Mathes 4, Allie Key 4, Hayden Funk 3, Ava Durham 4, Harley Clevenger 2, Sydney Baird 39.
BC 11 6 9 2 — 28
WC 14 22 16 12 — 64
Three-point goals — BC: 1 (Lunceford); WC: 2 (Baird 2). Fouled out —none .
Oak Hill 54, Liberty 41
Four players scored 10 points as Oak Hill defeated Liberty 54-41 in Glen Daniel.
Malachi Lewis, Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Jerimiah Jackson and Trevor Kelly all hit the mark for the Red Devils (9-4), who will host Woodrow Wilson Friday at 7 p.m.
Zach Bowman and Kris Bowman both scored 11 for the host Raiders (7-5), who will bring in Nicholas County on Friday.
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 8, Cole Nelson 6, Malachi Lewis 10, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 10, Jerimiah Jackson 10, Trevor Kelly 10.
Liberty
Resean Simms 5, Jalen Cook 4, Ethan Williams 2, Zach Bowman 11, Conner Cantley 5, Kris Bowman 11, Jadon Acord 3.
OH 6 19 15 14 - 54
L 4 9 14 14 - 41
Three-point field goals – OH: 5 (Nelson 2, M. Lewis, Kelly 2), L: 4 (Z. Bowman 3, K. Bowman). Fouled out – OH: Kelly, L: Cantley.
Late
Victory Baptist 58, Seneca Trail Christian 47
Ethan Hunt scored a game-high 23 points to lead Victory Baptist in a 58-47 win over Seneca Trail Christian.
Braden Terry scored 17 points and Lantry McClung 15 for Seneca Trail.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Local Results
Boys
Pineville 55, Oceana 54, OT
P: Konnor Fox 23, Ashton Blankenship 14, Jaxon Walker 8, Chris Hatfield 6, Braden Hood 4
O: J. Repass 16, H. Cook 15, B. Waldron 12, Z. Cook 6, K. Morgan 5
Game notes: Konnor Fox scored 8 points in the final quarter to force overtime. Foul shots from Fox and from Braden Hood sealed the victory.
Next: Pineville (7-4) hosts Baileysville Thursday
JV
Oceana 29, Pineville 21
P: Jax Cook 7, Cruze Cooper 6, Jake Stewart 4, Peyton Peck 2, Chris Hatfield 1, Cameron Huffman 1
O: M. King 10, A. Pavlik 5, B. Morgan 5, P. Cline 3, F. Hanshaw 2, B. Lamb 2, D. Dameron 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.