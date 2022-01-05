Thursday's games at the New River CTC Invitational have been postponed, the college announced Wednesday night.
A winter storm predicted to hit the area in the late afternoon had prompted some county school systems to either cancel classes for Thursday or release students 2-to-3 hours early.
New River Community and Technical College released a statement just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
"Due to inclement weather and early school dismissals in our region, there will be no games played for the New River CTC Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. We are working to reschedule the games originally scheduled for Thursday on Friday and Saturday. New River CTC Invitational schedule updates will be posted on our Facebook page as well as the Tourney Machine App as they are made, and we will also send out additional media advisories as information becomes available."
